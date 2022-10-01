66-Year-Old TikTok Star CookingwithLynja Teaches Us About Success

Lynn Yamada Davis Guerin Blask for Forbes

Lynn Yamada Davis, better known as Cooking with Lynja , has amassed over 12 million followers in just two years. She has recently been named a Forbes Top Creator for 2022 and sat down for an interview with Forbes to unlock her secrets to making it online.

She’s a retired engineer who graduated from M.I.T. with a civil engineering degree and Columbia University with an M.B.A. and an M.P.H.

So, of course, she went viral for her cooking skills.

While on lockdown from Covid-19 in 2020, her son Tim (a videographer) wanted to keep his skills sharp. He suggested filming 30 videos in 30 days of them messing around the house and walking outdoors.

It went from Youtube videos just for their family to gaining millions of followers after sharing clips on TikTok.

The mother-son teamwork 4–5 days a week, creating fun and crazy cooking content that takes hours to film and upwards of 10 hours to edit each video.

But Lynn isn’t phased —

“I finally understand what the phrase means, when you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

Before retiring, the Sunday Scaries were very real. But now, she loves her second career and working with her son. Every week is fresh, with new recipes or viral memes to incorporate into their content.

Lynn has gained a following because of her fun, shining personality in her videos. She explains that when she started, she was self-conscious and introverted, on top of being a perfectionist.

You can’t be a perfectionist and make videos every day.

“We just started having fun with the accidents in the kitchen.”

By showing the real messes, she blossomed into her true self as “Lynja” online.

Lynn’s advice for those trying to get big on social media:

Just go for it.

And keep producing.

“There will be days you’ll get low views, but one day you might have that video that just explodes.”

But whatever you do, don’t let the lows get to you.

Although many on TikTok are young and relatable, Lynn makes her age work for her. The comment section contains “Will you be my grandma?” questions. She’s beloved by her audience.

But ultimately, her goals are different than most who go viral online. Her earnings are estimated to be just over $150k, which is quite low for someone with her following.

“Our goal is to have fun, not make lots of money. I want to encourage people to cook more, make mistakes, and build their confidence in cooking.”

They do make enough to sustain the channel and pay for relative expenses. But in the future, Lynn would love to spend more on valuable things for her followers— such as international travel and showing various cultures and cuisines.

They’ve worked hard to create videos that are easily accessible for people who don’t speak English through creative visuals and music.

For now, she’s happy with her freedom to create her schedule and have fun in the kitchen.

This 66-year-old knows a thing or two about TikTok, but more about life and having fun. Lynn has expanded herself into public speaking, which she has previously never thought possible. All through having fun and showing up consistently online.