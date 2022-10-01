Denver celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with these October events

Hispanic heritage performers RODNAE Productions from Pexels

National Hispanic Heritage month celebrates the rich history and culture of Hispanic Americans from September 15 to October 15 each year.

According to hispanicheritagemonth.gov, "This celebratory time began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988."

What a wonderful time - especially in Denver!

Here are Denver events you can attend in October:

October 3rd - Orquesta Akokán

Location: Newman Center for the Performing Arts

When Orquesta Akokán burst onto the global music scene, their no-holds barred 21st century take on the venerable Cuban mambo lit up stages around the world with a fierce and unremitting joy. Suffused with a sense of possibility, the band pushes the conventions of “mambo” by drawing from folkloric and religious traditions seldom heard in popular music.

> Buy Tickets Here

October 5th - Chuchito Valdés

Location: Dazzle Denver (1512 Curtis St. Denver, CO 80202)

With influences of Caribbean rhythms and jazz, Chuchito Valdés follows in the footsteps of his famed father, Chucho Valdés, and grandfather, Bebo Valdés, continuing the legacy of great piano players form Cuba. Chuchito creates an exciting and energetic blend of spicy music that drives audiences wild.

> Buy Tickets Here

October 22nd - Larimer Sessions DJ Cyn

Location: Larimer Square

This free outdoor performance features DJ Cyn's Latin-inspired house/dance music. Whether you're enjoying a cocktail on one of the many restaurant patios or dancing in the street, Larimer Sessions is sure to be a highlight of your weekend!

October 28th - Lila Downs

Location: Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Born in Mexico and raised in both Oaxaca and Minnesota, six-time Latin Grammy winner Lila Downs returns to the Newman Center with her eclectic mix of Mexican pop, folk, and indigenous roots music, along with a performance style that is uniquely hers. With a symbolic stage presence and emotional storytelling through song, her singing transcends all language barriers.

> Buy Tickets Here

I hope you get the chance to enjoy these wonderful Latin performers and celebrate the exceptional culture of National Hispanic Heritage Month!