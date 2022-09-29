New study shows 32% of Americans strongly oppose a plan to phase out gas cars

Electric car charging station Kindel Media from Pexels

California has announced its ambitious plan to phase out gasoline-powered cars in its state by 2035. By that year, all new cars purchased must be electric.

NPR recently sat down with Margo Oge, former director of the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Transportation and Air Quality. When asked about how this impacts the fight against climate change, here's what she had to say, "It's probably the single most important action that the U.S. is taking to address climate change. California represents something like 10% of cars sold in the U.S. And 17 states, I believe, have indicated that they will adopt the California program. That will be 40% of new car sales in the U.S. And that is pretty huge because basically what's going to happen is this will drive the electric car market."

"It clearly will transform the car industry altogether."

It's also likely that many other states will follow in California's decision to eliminate gas vehicles.

YouGov America recently polled 1,000 Americans to get their thoughts on the issue.