Birth control access for Colorado women shows increased high school graduation rates

According to this CU Boulder study, when young women have access to free or low-cost contraception there is a 14% decrease in those who drop out before graduating high school.

This study expands upon the Colorado Family Planning Initiative (CFPI), which allowed widespread access to contraceptives around the state in 2009. It set out to prove the 2009 Colorado policy change impacted women’s high school graduation, as there has not been much contemporary evidence to actually prove this.

The program was established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (DPHE) to provide operational assistance, training, and outreach to the state's 68 family planning clinics receiving federal funds. Additionally, the program provides funding to clinics so that they may offer their clients free access to long-acting, reversible contraceptives, tubal ligations, and vasectomies.

It was funded by a $23 million private donation from 2009 through June 2015.

Teen birth and abortion rates decreased by 40% and 35%, respectively. Plus, the birth rate for Medicaid-eligible women ages 15 to 24 decreased, resulting in estimated savings in Medicaid birth-related costs of between $49 million and $111 million.

The study estimates that CFPI reduced the percentage of Colorado women without a high school diploma by 14.0% for all women, 27.9% for non-Hispanic White women, and 21.8% for Hispanic women.

Sara Yeatman, an associate professor of health and behavioral sciences at CU Denver, and co-author of this study stated there is also an indirect effect. “The confidence that you can control your own fertility can contribute to a young woman investing in her education and in her future.”