Colorado patients end-of-life medication use on the rise

Inna Dinkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhkXz_0i6JdXID00
Elderly man holding a photographPhoto by Kindel Media

Since the "Access to Medical Aid in Dying" law was passed in Colorado in 2016, there has been a demand for this medication from patients - rising 18% in 2021 alone.

From the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), article 48 of Title 25, C.R.S. The Act:

  • Allows an eligible terminally ill individual with a prognosis of six months or less to live to request and self-administer medical aid-in-dying medication in order to voluntarily end his or her life,
  • Authorizes a physician to prescribe medical aid-in-dying medication to a terminally ill individual under certain conditions, and
  • Creates criminal penalties for tampering with a person's request for medical aid-in-dying medication or knowingly coercing a person with a terminal illness to request the medication.

People are taking advantage of this law. In 2021, 222 individuals were prescribed the lethal amount of these medications to cease life. During the course of this law, there have been 777 total that sought out this end-of-life care.

Follow-up is not required, so the department is not aware of exactly how many individuals used the prescription.

According to CDPHE:

  • The median duration of time between the date of prescription and date of death was 18 days
  • The average age of those who sought out a prescription was 73
  • The youngest was mid-20's
  • The majority (84%) died in their residence

The most common illnesses or conditions were:

  • Malignant neoplasms (cancer)
  • Progressive neurological disorders (including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis /ALS, progressive supranuclear palsy (Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis)
  • Major cardiovascular diseases (including heart disease, stroke and vascular diseases)
  • Chronic lower respiratory diseases (including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health# public health# diseases# cancer# health services

Comments / 6

Published by

Writer, marketing professional, and mother based out of Denver, CO.

Denver, CO
805 followers

More from Inna Dinkins

Colorado State

Birth control access for Colorado women shows increased high school graduation rates

According to this CU Boulder study, when young women have access to free or low-cost contraception there is a 14% decrease in those who drop out before graduating high school. This study expands upon the Colorado Family Planning Initiative (CFPI), which allowed widespread access to contraceptives around the state in 2009. It set out to prove the 2009 Colorado policy change impacted women’s high school graduation, as there has not been much contemporary evidence to actually prove this.

Read full story
Scranton, PA

These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferers

Woman sneezingPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels. Over 50 million Americans struggle with allergies. Allergies occur when your immune system produces antibodies as it categorizes the allergen as "harmful", even when it is not, and causes your body to produce an inflammatory response.

Read full story
8 comments

Midwesterners are most likely to offer their guest a meal, a new study suggests

Eating a meal at the tablePhoto by Fauxels at Pexels. Recently, a Reddit thread that asks, "What is the weirdest thing you had to do at someone else's house because of their culture/religion?" went viral.

Read full story
1 comments

Dentist reveals the dangers of using too much toothpaste

HIV/AIDS - painful lesions. So of course, we want to keep our mouths in top shape. I am sure you have heard this information before, but here is a refresher from the American Dental Association just in case:

Read full story
25 comments

The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to study

Here is something you may want to note before you head out on your road trip or take to the sky to visit one of the rudest cities in America. According to a study from Prepaly, over 1,500 residents from 30 large metropolitan areas were surveyed on rude behaviors and overall rudeness of their city.

Read full story
23 comments

Forbes released their 2022 Top Creators list and ranked Internet favorites

Who you follow online varies according to your interests. Maybe it's just your friends or family members, but it's likely you follow at least one of these influencers that are featured on the recently released Forbes 2022 Top Creators list. The list pulls from TikTok stars, Instagram influencers, and Youtube favorites. Some are very accomplished with clothing companies and movie features, and others are rising through the ranks on social media.

Read full story

A look-alike Andrew Tate TikToker plays him online and people are loving it

If you haven’t heard of Andrew Tate — here’s a clip that will give you a pretty good idea of his content. (Warning: contains explicit language) Andrew Tate took the internet by storm with his misogynistic views toward women. He hit the podcast circuit hard and videos would trend online where he’d promote various courses, most notably, Hustlers University, to teach his money-making mindset.

Read full story
2 comments

How Instagram creators make thousands per post

Whether you’re a content creator yourself or not, you’ve surely seen a post on Medium or elsewhere online of others claiming to make ridiculous amounts of money on their social media. Surely you’ve thought, how can they make as much as I do every year just posting TikTok dances? It’s easy to write it off as an exaggeration, scam, or even straight-up lying for views. But I’m here to tell you that it’s not only possible — but very real.

Read full story
1 comments

Amazon's problem with false 5-star reviews

There’s no question Amazon is convenient, carrying your favorite products from all categories and shipped to you at lightning speed with the push of a button. They dominate sales from even the biggest boxed stores. You’d assume the products would be one and the same, but oftentimes that’s not the case.

Read full story
4 comments

A new peanut butter study surveyed your preference to crunchy or creamy to personality traits

The classic vs. creamy debate is more serious than you think. Whether you stock up jars of your beloved peanut butter or simply sneak a spoonful here or there, you likely have a preference. Little did you know just how telling this choice would be into your personality.

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: Viewers tune in to TLC shows and the psychology behind it

Man eating chips in front of screenAmateur Hub on Pexels. As much as we don’t like to admit it, you’ve surely tuned in to a trashy TV show before. From the OG’s such as Jerry Springer and Maury, that for years dominated daytime programming. Known for their outlandish scenarios, these hosts poke a stick at messy real-life situations. Covering topics previously considered inappropriate from television, such as paternity testing or personal life scandals.

Read full story

LinkedIn posts become easier with a new post generator tool

Are you a self-proclaimed “thought leader”? Planting your stake in the conference speaker circuit? Or maybe you’re like the rest of us who keep our profiles updated in case we finally quit our job and need to look for another.

Read full story

Formula companies marketing practices to new mothers online

From mommy influencers to popular baby apps, formula companies are spending the big bucks to get you to pay attention. According to the CDC, in America, just 25% of babies were exclusively breastfed by six months old. And although it’s clear there are many factors that lead to formula feeding, excessive formula marketing diminishes information and resources on breastfeeding.

Read full story

Another spam posting session from Kanye on Instagram last week

Ye posts on InstagramImage curtesy Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic and @kanyewest Instagram posts. You know it’s going to be an interesting day when you open Instagram and see a scatterbrained Kanye post. Ever since his separation from Kim, Kanye has seemed to grow more puzzling by the day. He would push out crazy posts which would then be deleted without a trace. And last week happened to be the week - he was back online.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

View the most expensive homes on the market in Denver right now

$4,950,000 - 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 8100 Sq. Ft. Located in South Denver Country Club, this is a gorgeous two-story custom home with indoor and outdoor living spaces. $4,950,000 - 5 Bed, 5 Baths, 6446 Sq. Ft.

Read full story

New study shows that 64% of people say plants have souls

Do you consider your plants your own personal friends?. According to a study from Trees.com, almost half (48%) of Americans speak to their little-leafed friends. They surveyed 1,250 people on their activities with plants — and here are the results:

Read full story
9 comments

More Than Half of Americans Have Experienced a Mandela Effect

“The Berenstein Bears” ring a bell? Well, it’s actually “The Berenstain Bears.”. And if you thought wrong, you’d be in good company with the majority (61%) of U.S. citizens, according to a new study fromYouGov America.

Read full story
53 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy