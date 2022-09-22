Colorado patients end-of-life medication use on the rise

Elderly man holding a photograph Photo by Kindel Media

Since the "Access to Medical Aid in Dying" law was passed in Colorado in 2016, there has been a demand for this medication from patients - rising 18% in 2021 alone.

From the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), article 48 of Title 25, C.R.S. The Act:

Allows an eligible terminally ill individual with a prognosis of six months or less to live to request and self-administer medical aid-in-dying medication in order to voluntarily end his or her life,

Authorizes a physician to prescribe medical aid-in-dying medication to a terminally ill individual under certain conditions, and

Creates criminal penalties for tampering with a person's request for medical aid-in-dying medication or knowingly coercing a person with a terminal illness to request the medication.

People are taking advantage of this law. In 2021, 222 individuals were prescribed the lethal amount of these medications to cease life. During the course of this law, there have been 777 total that sought out this end-of-life care.

Follow-up is not required, so the department is not aware of exactly how many individuals used the prescription.

According to CDPHE:

The median duration of time between the date of prescription and date of death was 18 days

The average age of those who sought out a prescription was 73

The youngest was mid-20's

The majority (84%) died in their residence

The most common illnesses or conditions were: