Midwesterners are most likely to offer their guest a meal, a new study suggests

Eating a meal at the tablePhoto by Fauxels at Pexels

Recently, a Reddit thread that asks, "What is the weirdest thing you had to do at someone else's house because of their culture/religion?" went viral.

Reddit thread@SamQari on Twitter

A debate immediately erupted over what the Swedish are doing. It seemed as though they were exhibiting rude behavior and overall had no manners. But a food studies professor at Lund University in Sweden, Hakan Jonsson, told The New York Times that this behavior stems back to when families had to ration their meals and plan carefully during the long Nordic winters. Sweden also holds a strong value to independence, rather than generosity. It may be seen as an insult to provide food to another child as it can indicate you don't believe their family can adequately provide.

This prompted us Americans to study how many of us would open our refrigerator to a guest in our home. A poll from YouGov America shows that 72% of Americans say they would offer for an unexpected guest to join them for a meal.

Of that group, the Midwest seems the most generous at 79%, the West is second at 74%, the South at 72%, and the Northeast comes in last at 63%.

PollYouGov America

Here are some additional facts from this finding:

  • 9 in 10 adults over 65 say they would welcome their guest to the dinner table, compared to 56% of 18-to 29-year-olds
  • Women are also more likely than men to say they would offer food (78% vs. 66%)
  • People living in the West (64%) are more likely than people in the Northeast (54%), Midwest (52%), and South (52%) to say they would want to receive an invitation to stay for a meal
  • People from the Northeast are also more likely than people from any other region to not want to be offered meals at other's homes (19% vs. 8-10%)

