The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to study

Here is something you may want to note before you head out on your road trip or take to the sky to visit one of the rudest cities in America.

According to a study from Prepaly, over 1,500 residents from 30 large metropolitan areas were surveyed on rude behaviors and overall rudeness of their city.

Here is what they found:

The rudest U.S. cities include Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee, and New York City, New York, according to their own residents.

The most common rude behaviors in the US include people being absorbed by their phones, refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces.

Memphis ranked highest in five common rude behaviors, the most of any city.

Of the total respondents, 76% agree that Americans tend to act rudely when traveling abroad, even if it’s unintentional.

Prepaly produced a map of the top 14 rudest cities in America.

Philadelphia was ranked #1, with Memphis and New York City following.

Over 70% of respondents also agreed that the individuals living in cities were ruder than people living in rural areas.

The most common rude behaviors were:

Not letting people merge in traffic in public (NYC) Not letting people merge in traffic (Memphis) Not slowing down your vehicle in front of pedestrians (Boston) Being loud in public (Memphis) Not acknowledging strangers (Boston) Watching videos in public (Memphis) Talking on speakerphone in public (Philidelphia) Closed off body language (NYC) No respect for personal space (Memphis) Rude to service staff (Memphis)

Non-locals were also shown to be ruder than locals (55% vs. 45%)