Forbes released their 2022 Top Creators list and ranked Internet favorites

Woman taking picture Geralt from Pixabay

Who you follow online varies according to your interests. Maybe it's just your friends or family members, but it's likely you follow at least one of these influencers that are featured on the recently released Forbes 2022 Top Creators list. The list pulls from TikTok stars, Instagram influencers, and Youtube favorites. Some are very accomplished with clothing companies and movie features, and others are rising through the ranks on social media.

Forbes has evaluated and ranked them in three categories: earnings, influence, and entrepreneurship. This means that it wasn't just based on followers, it includes engagement metrics such as likes, comments, and shares.

Overall facts include the following:

50 social media stars (and one dog) were featured.

Combined, their followers spanned 1.9 billion people.

They monetarily earned $570 million in 2021.

The average age was 31 years old.

Here is a preview of the top 5 creators featured.

1. Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast)

2021 Earnings: $54 Million

Total Followers: 162 Million

Average Engagement: 5.99%

Entrepreneurship Score: 3

2. Charli D'Amelio

2021 Earnings: $17.5 Million

Total Followers: 203.7 Million

Average Engagement: 2.16%

Entrepreneurship Score: 3

3. Alexandra Cooper

2021 Earnings: $20 Million

Total Followers: 3.6 Million

Average Engagement: 15.98%

Entrepreneurship Score: 3

4. Elliot Tebele (F***Jerry)

2021 Earnings: $30 Million

Total Followers: 20.1 Million

Average Engagement: 1.77%

Entrepreneurship Score: 3

5. Emma Chamberlain

2021 Earnings: $12 Million

Total Followers: 27.6 Million

Average Engagement: 6.84%

Entrepreneurship Score: 3

Although these creators span across categories and have different followers, they dominate their (large) corner of the web. They serve as an inspiration to many, and Forbes wants to shed light on their impact.

View the full list here.