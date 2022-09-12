How Instagram creators make thousands per post

Girl recording on camera Ivan Samkov on Pexels

Whether you’re a content creator yourself or not, you’ve surely seen a post on Medium or elsewhere online of others claiming to make ridiculous amounts of money on their social media. Surely you’ve thought, how can they make as much as I do every year just posting TikTok dances? It’s easy to write it off as an exaggeration, scam, or even straight-up lying for views. But I’m here to tell you that it’s not only possible — but very real.

Let me break down how creators make money:

They have a solid brand

Before you can make a significant income, you need to have a brand. The audience knows what to expect from them and their posts, whether that’s a specific niche (cooking or writing) or even just connecting with the lifestyle.

2. They are consistent

Along with what kind of content to expect, the audience loves consistency — and so does the platform they utilize. You’re likely to get more engagement, thus having your content get pushed to a larger audience. Very much a “did the chicken or the egg come first?” scenario when it comes to viral posts.

3. They are relevant

Whether it’s relevance connecting to their audience, or researching the latest trends on the platform. They strive to get the most reach and engagement with their content. It’s what their audience wants to see.

4. They only work with companies they love

Brand partnerships are part of the gig, but you shouldn’t promote every product or company that falls into their lap. Sure, the money will be there in the short term, but only until their audience realizes their page became a giant ad and disengages. Which in turn means less engagement, followers, and fewer brand deals. Don’t get it twisted when it comes to brand deals — most people love to support and find value in their favorite creator promoting something they genuinely believe in.

And for the biggest “secret” in the creator world….

5. They ask for it

Most creators get this one wrong. Even people with hundreds of thousands of followers are confused about how to monetize their content. How can someone with fewer followers or engagement be racking in the money? Simple. They pitch themselves to companies. They don’t wait for someone to come to them with a deal.

They understand their worth as a creator and the work that goes into it, and they know most companies have large marketing budgets. When you understand the value you bring, the possibilities are endless.

In short — no, it’s not a scam. Your favorite creators really do make more than you might think. Plus, it’s not always the creator with millions of followers that make the most money. It’s the creator that knows how to work their brand, the platform, and markets themselves effectively. Now you can rest comfortably knowing Addison Rae really did make millions off her 15-second Tiktok videos.