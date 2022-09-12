Amazon's problem with false 5-star reviews

Amazon on phone Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

There’s no question Amazon is convenient, carrying your favorite products from all categories and shipped to you at lightning speed with the push of a button.

They dominate sales from even the biggest boxed stores. You’d assume the products would be one and the same, but oftentimes that’s not the case.

Amazon is unique in that it allows third-party sellers, meaning you can buy products not directly from the manufacturer. But sellers aren’t quick to disclose this, impersonating the brand by using similar names and product images.

As customers, we rely on reviews to guide us by what others say before hitting “add to cart.” And it’s those top sellers that can be the biggest offenders. With five-star reviews, you’d think the product quality is unmatched — but what you may not know is that sellers have been faking reviews.

Great reviews give you a higher rank on Amazon, which means listing on the first few pages when keywords are searched. Plus, seemingly trusted reviews translate into bigger profits for the seller.

Customers can receive counterfeit or expired products. In many instances, customers providing real reviews complain about products well past the “best buy” date, products without safety seals or already opened, and fake products that cause reactions.

According to The Seattle Times, Amazon has been aware of this issue and is fighting back — the company recently sued admins of over 10,000 Facebook groups that provide free products or money in exchange for fake reviews . In another case, they’ve just sued a Massachusetts company that sells fake reviews and accounts for suspended sellers . This is the first time a review broker company has been sued, further proving that Amazon is taking this issue seriously.

It’s not just online as well. Some sellers recruit recent customers to leave a review in exchange for a gift card. Although it may not be required, it’s implied to leave a good review. So even though the review may be from legit customers, these add up and are inflated good reviews for the seller.

What should you do?

Be aware.

Don’t trust everything you see on the platform, especially ones that look too good to be true. Look for photos and videos from customers, and poke around the page to find details.

Screengrab from Amazon.com Amazon

This popular Korean sunscreen is a favorite of many, and because it’s not sold in certain countries (like America), many turn to Amazon for an easy purchase. But let’s check out the details. The brand is Biore and appears to be a legit page with a 4.5-star rating. However, it’s not sold by Biore on Amazon, as I’ve highlighted the actual seller that ships it.

You can skip to the reviews and filter to the one-star ratings, or you can go right to the seller’s storefront.

Screengrab from Amazon.com Amazon

Here you can see reviews from the seller themself. Including lifetime reviews or categorized by date.

A good reminder to check details on whatever product you’re buying online, especially food or skincare. Although Amazon’s problem isn’t unique, it’s exacerbated by the number of third-party sellers on the platform. Don’t blindly trust the reviews, however good they seem.