A new peanut butter study surveyed your preference to crunchy or creamy to personality traits

Peanut butter Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

The classic vs. creamy debate is more serious than you think.

Whether you stock up jars of your beloved peanut butter or simply sneak a spoonful here or there, you likely have a preference. Little did you know just how telling this choice would be into your personality.

Jif and OnePoll recently partnered to share some telling details about your life. They surveyed 2,000 Americans, and here’s what they found:

One-third said they are “extremely” passionate about their preference for peanut butter

Almost 50% said it would be a deal-breaker to find out their loved one has opposite tastes in peanut butter as them

If you prefer creamy….

You’re an early bird (35% of respondents)

You’re an introvert (33% of respondents)

50% more likely to be judged for your choice of creamy (vs. 32%)

If you prefer crunchy….

You’re a night owl (46% of respondents)

You’re an extrovert (25% of respondents)

You’re more optimistic (63% of respondents)

Infographic Onepoll and 72Point

Sure, our environment growing up may have had a say. Maybe your mom bought one variety over another. One thing does remain true for both groups however, peanut butter and jelly (PB & J) with grape jelly is superior to any other jelly flavor available.

Peanut butter is still the most popular out of all the other nut butters (almond, cashew, etc.), so that gives us a sense of relief. This special spread remains a national favorite across the board!

Please note, this is not a research-based study and does not reveal any scientific outcomes, it is for your entertainment.