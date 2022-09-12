Formula companies marketing practices to new mothers online

Baby drinking from bottleSasha Kim from Pexels

From mommy influencers to popular baby apps, formula companies are spending the big bucks to get you to pay attention.

According to the CDC, in America, just 25% of babies were exclusively breastfed by six months old. And although it’s clear there are many factors that lead to formula feeding, excessive formula marketing diminishes information and resources on breastfeeding.

Those pregnancy apps that compare the size of your baby to a vegetable, they’re tracking your data to send you ads online. Ads in the form of “free” items or contests touting expensive bassinets or baby carriers. Just include personal information (like your email and address) and you’re entered!

Their privacy policy is in fine print to prevent any potential future customers from disengaging. Before you know it, you’re being shipped formula samples to your door.

If you’ve ever questioned how Similac got your address, yep, you’ve been targeted. Although the free formula can be a gift for those that need it, it’s also key to increased profit for these companies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shtfY_0hr4c33c00
Baby appApple / Getty Images

Not only are they tracking you online, but many influencers have also gotten onboard to share their formula favs. Not organically of course, through a paid campaign like any other product.

Social Media has changed the course of marketing, and unlike formula companies providing samples to doctor’s offices which discourage further breastfeeding education, they’ve now entered a new arena of marketing alongside Flat Tummy Tea and the latest haircare products.

The World Health Organization’s new report finds that “out of 4 million social media posts about infant feeding between January and June 2021, these posts reached 2.47 billion people and generated more than 12 million likes, shares or comments.”

Not only is this marketing unethical, but it may also be illegal under the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Code of Breast-milk Substitutes. The code limits formula marketing as “no advertising or other form of promotion to the general public. This would include any advertising through mass media outlets such as television, magazine, billboards, websites, or social media”.

Governments are encouraged to act on this code, however, in America, it seems that this has slipped through the cracks.

With increased marketing of the ease of use and extreme likeness to breast milk, it’s easy to target sleep-deprived moms who may already be struggling with feeding. Instead of providing resources to encourage breastfeeding, moms are dismissed and told to let it go as “fed is best”. To the extent that many are told myths that they won’t produce enough milk or that their baby will have a hard time bonding with others.

Thoughts that could be prevented with proper education, especially from healthcare professionals.

The WHO encourages exclusively breastfeeding until six months, and now has extended recommendation of breastfeeding until two years old. With the many benefits of breast milk, why is it that we’ve let formula companies run the show in speaking to moms?

