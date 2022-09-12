Another spam posting session from Kanye on Instagram last week

Ye posts on Instagram Image curtesy Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic and @kanyewest Instagram posts

You know it’s going to be an interesting day when you open Instagram and see a scatterbrained Kanye post. Ever since his separation from Kim, Kanye has seemed to grow more puzzling by the day. He would push out crazy posts which would then be deleted without a trace. And last week happened to be the week - he was back online.

Here’s what you missed from Kanye

Mad at GAP

Mad at Adidas

Mad at Kasper Rorsted, Adidas CEO

Mad at Daniel Cherry, Adidas SVP

Mad at Daniel Cherry’s hat

Mad at Kwanzaa being taught at kids’ schools

Mad he can’t decide where his kids go to school

Mad at Venture Capitalists (except his fav, Andreessen Horowitz)

Mad that people are mad at him

Whether it’s poorly cropped pics from Google or screengrabs of his notes app. Kanye delivers the content, that’s for sure.

Here were some of the posts you missed.

Kanye post @Kanyewest on Instagram

Kanye post @Kanyewest on Instagram

Kanye post @Kanyewest on Instagram

His posts are usually up for a few hours and gone before you may have viewed them, it seems they are deleted from Instagram themselves, as Kanye pushes back to keep his posts up.

His wild attitude has attracted a lot of attention, and negativity as you may have assumed. He has not shied away from the headlines this has brought. He is now focused on developing his brand on his own, as he has expressed GAP and Adidas have failed to follow through on key agreements. Mentions of Donda University have appeared on his posts as well.

One thing is clear, Kanye has more in the works soon.