Baby play gym recall due to choking hazard

Photo by Skip Hop

Skip Hop has recalled their popular Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym due to possible chocking hazard.

The raindrop cloud toy attached to the gym has posed a hazard due to the raindrops detaching, which could be dangerous if a child places it in their mouth.

About 472,850 (In addition, about 23,280 were sold in Canada and about 2,240 were sold in Mexico). They were sold through Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022 for about $85.

Skip Hop has received 12 reports of children putting the raindrops on the cloud toy in their mouths. No injuries have been reported.

Recall Details

From the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Description:

This recall involves only the raindrops on the cloud toy sold with the Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym. The cloud toy is a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons. The cloud toy attaches to the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym via a plastic ring. The style number for the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym is 307150 and the UPC number is 879674025721 and is printed on the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym playmat. This recall only involves the raindrops on the cloud toy.

How to Receive Money Back

Consumers should immediately remove the raindrops on the cloud toy by cutting them off with a pair of scissors, take a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops removed, discard the raindrops in the household trash, and submit the photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off at www.skiphoprecall.com . Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.