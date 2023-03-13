Baby play gym recall due to choking hazard

Inna D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ckqww_0lGeUuwa00
Photo bySkip Hop

Skip Hop has recalled their popular Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym due to possible chocking hazard.

The raindrop cloud toy attached to the gym has posed a hazard due to the raindrops detaching, which could be dangerous if a child places it in their mouth.

About 472,850 (In addition, about 23,280 were sold in Canada and about 2,240 were sold in Mexico). They were sold through Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022 for about $85.

Skip Hop has received 12 reports of children putting the raindrops on the cloud toy in their mouths. No injuries have been reported.

Recall Details

From the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Description:

This recall involves only the raindrops on the cloud toy sold with the Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym. The cloud toy is a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.  The cloud toy attaches to the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym via a plastic ring.  The style number for the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym is 307150 and the UPC number is 879674025721 and is printed on the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym playmat.  This recall only involves the raindrops on the cloud toy.

How to Receive Money Back

Consumers should immediately remove the raindrops on the cloud toy by cutting them off with a pair of scissors, take a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops removed, discard the raindrops in the household trash, and submit the photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off at www.skiphoprecall.com.  Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

* Please contact Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.skiphoprecall.com or www.skiphop.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Baby# Consumer Safety# Safety# Parents# Family

Comments / 1

Published by

I write about interesting nationwide content and Colorado-specific stories! Have a story? Reach me @ innadinkins@gmail.com

Denver, CO
4K followers

More from Inna D

Denver, CO

First Girl Scouts DreamLab opens in Denver

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announces the grand opening of the first-ever Girl Scout DreamLab, an innovative program-based experience center concept designed to enhance the Girl Scout presence in communities and host one-of-a-kind programming for children, families, and Girl Scouts.

Read full story

Over half of the world will be overweight or obese by 2035

A report from The World Obesity Atlas 2023 shows that 51% of the world (over 4 billion people) are predicted to be overweight or obese by 2035, unless action is taken. Along with this health crisis, there will be serious economic impacts stemming from this - to the cost of $4.32 trillion globally each year by 2035. This account for almost 3% of global GDP, comparable with the impact of COVID-19 in 2020.

Read full story
2 comments

KFC’s Double Down Sandwich returns, only for 4 weeks

For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item with a cult following like none other, the KFC Double Down Sandwich. The KFC Double Down drops at KFC restaurants nationwide on Monday, March 6 for only four weeks!*

Read full story

Ready for a woman President? Only half of Americans say “yes”

Having a woman president has been seen as nearly impossible for most of America’s history. Even though many countries have surpassed the U.S. in establishing a woman leader - 63 to be exact.

Read full story
12 comments

As emergency SNAP benefits expire, Instacart rolls out campaign to support families in need

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a special Community Carts campaign and an extension of its discounted Instacart+ membership for SNAP recipients to help families continue to put nutritious food on the table as emergency COVID-19 SNAP benefits expire in 32 states. The expiration means grocery budgets will tighten by at least $95 per month for more than 30 million people and, as a result, many local food banks that are already facing supply shortages amid rising food prices are now bracing for a surge in demand for assistance.

Read full story
85 comments

Starbucks debuts olive oil coffee

Popular coffee chain Starbucks has announced that new options will be added to their drink menu - with olive oil in each cup. Through finding inspiration in its roots, the espresso bars in Italy and the strong presence of olive oil, a new line of beverages have been released. The new line named Oleato is the Starbucks coffee we’ve come to love, infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver’s The OG and The Rally Bar introduces new, elevated menu & review

The OG and The Rally Bar, both located within The Rally Hotel at McGregor Square has launched a new, exciting offering for Denver locals and guests. The OG introduces a breakfast and brunch menu, complete with American classics, in addition to their lunch menu.

Read full story
Colorado State

Early release in exchange for college degree may happen for incarcerated Coloradans

The House Judiciary Committee approved House Bill 1037, which allows for time deducted from their sentence if they earn a college degree or certificate. Education in prisons is expanding - University of Colorado Denver is working with the Department of Corrections to provide Communications classes to those incarcerated. Nationally, recidivism rates in the first three years is almost 68% in the United States, one of the highest in the world. Colorado’s rates are around 45%.

Read full story
13 comments
Colorado State

Colorado’s free preschool applications are closing soon - here is how to apply

A new Colorado program is allowing for 15 hours of free preschool in the 2023-2024 school year. The cutoff date for the first round of applications are closing soon (February 14th). Applicants will be able to find their match by March 17th.

Read full story
2 comments

New diaper bag concept disrupting the industry

Based out of New York, woman-owned brand CityMouse is reimagining what a diaper bag can be. Gone are the days of lugging around an overstuffed, hefty backpack with old granola bars that have been lost to the bottom of the the bag.

Read full story
3 comments

Only 34% of Americans see President Biden as “honest and trustworthy”, an all-time low

In recent news, President Joe Biden was found to have been storing classified documents and the public’s perception of him has shifted. According to a recent YouGov America poll of 1,500 U.S. citizens, the amount of Americans who see Biden as “honest and trustworthy” has dropped 8% since the poll in December. Currently, 48% say he is not honest and trustworthy. 20% are unsure of their opinion of this statement towards Joe Biden.

Read full story
356 comments
Denver, CO

New delivery-only lobster roll restaurant opens in Denver

A brand new restaurant has opened in Denver - Maine and Main Lobsteris focused on delivering fresh, sustainable New England lobster rolls to the Denver area. The concept was created by Sean Huggard, chef and owner of Shucking Good Hospitality, the group behind Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood located in Cherry Creek and Lone Tree. Maine and Main Lobster prides itself on responsible and direct sourcing from lobstermen and purveyors with which it has maintained longstanding relationships.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline calls increased slightly in 2022

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) reports that calls to the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline, 844-CO-4-Kids (844-264-5437), remained stable from 2021 to 2022 after a significant drop in 2020. Calls to the hotline increased 0.3% to 209,513 in 2022 compared to 208,949 in 2021.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Nature inspired apartment complex breaks ground in Aurora

Aurora, Colorado - with a population of almost 390,000 - will have a new apartment complex to offer current and future community members. Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, announced today the groundbreaking of a new project in Aurora, Colorado under the working name Alta Addison. With construction currently underway, the community is set to start pre-leasing at the end of 2023 and open in early 2024.

Read full story
1 comments

Love bitter drinks? You’re more likely to be a psychopath, study finds

If you like bitter food or drinks such as: black coffee, IPA’s, radishes, wine, and tonic water - you may have a more “dark” side to you. According to research published, researchers working with the University of Innsbruck in Austria surveyed 953 Americans about their taste preferences. In two different studies, subjects self-reported their likes for sweet, sour, salty and bitter food and drinks. They then answered personality questionnaires assessing Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism, everyday sadism, trait aggression, and the Big Five factors of personality.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

Colorado license plates that were rejected in 2022

Personalized license plates are a great way to customize your vehicle and show some personality to other drivers on the road. However, not all personalized plates are acceptable to be on the road.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Top dog names in New York City

Dog names tell a lot about not only the dog, but the family, location, and lifestyle. While a recent article discussed the significance of people/dog name crossovers and the most popular choices for each, a recent discussion was prompted on Reddit after a list of the most popular dog names in New York City was posted.

Read full story
6 comments

Rude to refer to women as “girls”? Americans are divided

The general language of saying “girls” towards women and “guys”, referring to a person of any gender, has been used for many years. But in recent times has stirred debate among some of if the term is demeaning, especially towards adult women who are wanting to be respected.

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy