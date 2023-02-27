Ready for a woman President? Only half of Americans say “yes”

Photo by Peter Zay | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Having a woman president has been seen as nearly impossible for most of America’s history. Even though many countries have surpassed the U.S. in establishing a woman leader - 63 to be exact.

In recent times, Hilary Clinton was a hope that almost came to realization. And there has been one woman that has announced herself running for presidential office in 2024, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

But are Americans ready?

According to a recent The Economist/YouGov America poll of 1,500 U.S. adults, 49% say yes.

28% of Americans say they do not think American is ready to elect a woman President

23% are unsure

61% of Democratic women and 44% of Republican women believe yes

While 56% of Democratic men and 48% Republican men say the same

Only 39% of Independent women believe America is ready for a women President

When asked about if they hoped the U.S. Would elect a woman for President in their lifetime-

The majority, 55%, said yes, while 18% answered no

83% of Democratic women and 40% of Republican women say they do hope for this

68% of Democratic men and only 35% of Republican men say the same

When asked if they believe a woman President would happen in their lifetime-

Half of Americans (50%) responded yes, while 16% said no

57% of Democratic women and 40% of Republican women believes that a woman President would happen fairly soon

56% of Democratic men and 52% of Republican men said the same

Overall, it seems that Republican women have some of the least hope and realistic predictions for a woman President while most Democrats are fairly hopeful.