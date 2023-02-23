Starbucks debuts olive oil coffee

Olive oil in coffee Photo by Li-Liam Ahlskog Hou - CNN

Popular coffee chain Starbucks has announced that new options will be added to their drink menu - with olive oil in each cup.

Through finding inspiration in its roots, the espresso bars in Italy and the strong presence of olive oil, a new line of beverages have been released. The new line named Oleato is the Starbucks coffee we’ve come to love, infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

According to CNN, the drinks are not simply flavored with olive oil, nor do they have just a hint of it. Each one is truly made with a spoonful of oil, adding 120 calories to the total.

Brady Brewer, Starbucks’ chief marketing officer, told CNN.

“It is one of the biggest launches we’ve had in decades,” Brewer says. “Rather than a flavor or a product, it’s really a platform,” meaning that customers will be able to use olive oil to customize some drinks.

The health benefits of olive oil have been trending in past years, which can lower heart disease risk. So many are apt to try something new in their daily coffee.

Today, February 22nd, the drinks were released at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan and in Starbucks stores in Italy. They will soon be released in the United States, landing first in Southern California this spring.

The five Oleato™ beverages served at the Milan Roastery are Oleato™ Caffé Latte, Oleato™ Iced Cortado, Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Cold Brew, Oleato™ Deconstructed and Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Espresso Martini. Starbucks stores in Italy will offer Oleato™ Caffè Latte, Oleato™ Iced Shaken Espressoand Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Cold Brew.