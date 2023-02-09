Early release in exchange for college degree may happen for incarcerated Coloradans

Photo by Federal Bureau of Prisoners

The House Judiciary Committee approved House Bill 1037, which allows for time deducted from their sentence if they earn a college degree or certificate.

Education in prisons is expanding - University of Colorado Denver is working with the Department of Corrections to provide Communications classes to those incarcerated. Nationally, recidivism rates in the first three years is almost 68% in the United States, one of the highest in the world. Colorado’s rates are around 45%.

CU Regent Sue Sharkey had taken notes of similar programs across the country and was proud to introduce it here in Colorado.

“Looking for ways to provide a path to education for underserved populations has been a priority for me, and people who are incarcerated are often forgotten,” says Sharkey. “When they receive an education, it not only benefits them, it benefits society. This is a good thing we’re doing.”

This bill allows an inmate sentenced for a nonviolent felony offense to have earned time deducted from the inmate's sentence for each accredited degree or other credential awarded by an accredited institution of higher education to the inmate while the inmate is incarcerated, in the following amounts:

1 year of earned time for receiving an associate, bachelor, or graduate degree; and

6 months of earned time for receiving a certificate or other credential.

From Chalkbeat Colorado, State Rep. Matthew Martinez- a Monte Vista Democrat sponsoring the bill, said to the Judiciary Committee that financial assistance removes the biggest barrier facing imprisoned students wanting to go to college. The bill would allow them to utilize the new federal grant for education funding.

“We’re getting them back on track and really making a difference in changing their lives,” said Martinez.

Martinez said data shows graduates are less likely to reoffend, especially if they earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree- which also means less cost to society.