New diaper bag concept disrupting the industry

Inna D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwbuT_0kcvQe6C00
Photo byCityMouse

Based out of New York, woman-owned brand CityMouse is reimagining what a diaper bag can be.

Gone are the days of lugging around an overstuffed, hefty backpack with old granola bars that have been lost to the bottom of the the bag.

Enter a new idea - small and chic, yet practical. The citymini sling diaper bag by CityMouse wins with its comfortable design that allows you to throw it over your shoulder and go. A variety of strap selections allow for unisex prints and a more custom feel.

Complete with interior pockets and a bottle holder, there’s plenty of room for diapers and wipes. The easily wipeable exterior is a bonus for any parent that recognizes that accidents are just a part of life.

Alexandra Rutkay, founder of CityMouse, was previously a celebrity makeup artist working in Manhattan. After becoming a mother, she struggled to find something that is a neccessity for any parent on-the-go, a diaper bag that worked with her lifestyle.

So her entrepreneurial spirit led her to design her own.

“I think there are a lot of diaper bags on the market, but they all look exactly the same, which is why I designed mine”, says Rutkay. “I chose specific materials that are designer quality so the bag makes you feel elevated and not frumpy. I want it to be an accessory parents are proud to use and that makes them feel cool and confident. I hope it helps to simplify parenting and make others realize that you can get by, day to day, with less than you'd think.”
“I know non-parents use it because it doesn't look like a diaper bag- which is the whole point. I want it to be a product and accessory you use for many years to come - long past the years as a parent.”

As a mother to a now three year old, Rutkay was diagnosed with a rare cancer when her son was only a few months old. So for World Cancer Day, all profits from sales were donated to her Cycle for Survival team and matched.

In the future, CityMouse plans to launch additional bag sizes, shapes, and colors - especially for those who don’t identify with the traditional bags on the market.

-

For more details, visit their site: citymouseny.com

# Parenting# Motherhood# Startup# Entrepreneurship# New York

