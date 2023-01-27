New delivery-only lobster roll restaurant opens in Denver

Photo by Maine and Main Lobster

A brand new restaurant has opened in Denver - Maine and Main Lobster is focused on delivering fresh, sustainable New England lobster rolls to the Denver area.

The concept was created by Sean Huggard, chef and owner of Shucking Good Hospitality, the group behind Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood located in Cherry Creek and Lone Tree. Maine and Main Lobster prides itself on responsible and direct sourcing from lobstermen and purveyors with which it has maintained longstanding relationships.

"The name is an ode to the Lobster state, in which we maintain deep roots and relationships, and a nod to the phrase, ‘The corner of Main and Main,’” said Huggard, “which of course translates into the best location in any city or town. “When you find yourself at Maine and Main Lobster, you will have discovered Colorado’s freshest lobster.”

Unlike most lobster rolls, Maine and Main Lobster utilizes the full lobster, including the claw knuckle, and most coveted – tail meat, further underscoring its commitment to sustainability.

The menu offers several variations of quarter pound lobster rolls, including:

New England Style for $19.99, served with citrus mayonnaise and celery on a toasted bun

Chilled & Buttered for $19.99, complete with undressed fresh lobster and bibb lettuce on a toasted bun with a side of garlic butter

Spicy California Style for $23.99, featuring citrus mayonnaise, celery, bacon, tomato, avocado and chipotle aioli on a toasted bun

For larger orders, the Maine and Main Lobster Party Pack is available for $299.99, and includes 18 sliders, five bags of Zapp’s salt & vinegar chips and a quart of New England Clam Chowder.

For dessert, a classic slice of Key Lime Pie is available for $6.89.

Note - All prices listed are before service/delivery fees

“Maine and Main Lobster was conceived as a labor of love for the shoreline culture,” says Huggard. “Having grown up on both coasts, I’m beyond excited to bring more coastal flare and fresh Maine lobsters to Denver, and offer the community an elevated yet approachable delivery option.”

Maine and Main Lobster is open daily for lunch and dinner delivery, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. And Pre Orders can be placed at any time. For more information and to place an order, visit https://maineandmainlobster.com/.

