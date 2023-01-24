Love bitter drinks? You’re more likely to be a psychopath, study finds

Photo by Maria on Unsplash

If you like bitter food or drinks such as: black coffee, IPA’s, radishes, wine, and tonic water - you may have a more “dark” side to you.

According to research published, researchers working with the University of Innsbruck in Austria surveyed 953 Americans about their taste preferences. In two different studies, subjects self-reported their likes for sweet, sour, salty and bitter food and drinks. They then answered personality questionnaires assessing Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism, everyday sadism, trait aggression, and the Big Five factors of personality.

The results showed that people with a preference for bitter tastes associated more with “malevolent personality traits, with the most robust relation to everyday sadism and psychopathy.”

Independent from the study, Australian Catholic University, Megan Willis responded to the study by saying,

"psychopathy is...conceptualized as a personality trait that falls along a continuum," meaning that those who exhibit the trait aren't necessarily "the most calculating of criminals." Willis also took issue with media reports labeling those who drink black coffee and gin and tonic as psychopaths.

"The only thing this study found was a weak positive relationship between psychopathy and a general penchant for bitter things," Willis opined. "In my view, this link is negligible compared with other, more well-established predictors of psychopathy, such as a person's genes or sex."

The researchers wrote that the study is still in its early stages and that the evidence is “scarce”. Warning others to not take this information to heart. But this study may give us insight into the ties between personality and taste preferences.