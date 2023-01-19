New York City, NY

Top dog names in New York City

Inna D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJdzb_0kJOvot700
Photo byVitor FontesonUnsplash

Dog names tell a lot about not only the dog, but the family, location, and lifestyle. While a recent article discussed the significance of people/dog name crossovers and the most popular choices for each, a recent discussion was prompted on Reddit after a list of the most popular dog names in New York City was posted.

Originally from the NYC Dog Licensing Dataset, they counted licenses that were valid on March 1, 2020. The total number of dog lisenses is 85.529 and the total unique names are 14,645.

Here are the top 15 most popular dog names in NYC, in order:

  • Bella (1,035)
  • Max (821)
  • Luna (718)
  • Charlie (717)
  • Coco (658)
  • Lola (618)
  • Rocky (598)
  • Lucy (542)
  • Daisy (485)
  • Lucky (468)
  • Teddy (466)
  • Buddy (455)
  • Bailey (454)
  • Milo (419)
  • Toby (404)

Some top comments on the Reddit thread included,

Every other dog (and cat) in my area seems to be named Loki. People are also strangely super defensive of it. They named their pet Loki “before it was cool” - UnderwaterKahn
As an ex vet tech I knew it was gonna be BELLA - Bpopson
Does 85,529 total licensed dogs in a city of over 8 million people seem low to anybody else? - michigan_matt

Apparently some users did not know you had to register dogs, so a more appropriate title should have been “Most Popular Licensed Dogs in NYC”.

Also, Bella seems to be the classiest name, according to one New Yorker.

View the full list of NYC top dog names here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Society# Dogs# Animals# Pets# Dog names

Comments / 4

Published by

I write about interesting nationwide content and Colorado-specific stories!

Denver, CO
3K followers

More from Inna D

Denver, CO

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

Colorado license plates that were rejected in 2022

Personalized license plates are a great way to customize your vehicle and show some personality to other drivers on the road. However, not all personalized plates are acceptable to be on the road.

Read full story
2 comments

Rude to refer to women as “girls”? Americans are divided

The general language of saying “girls” towards women and “guys”, referring to a person of any gender, has been used for many years. But in recent times has stirred debate among some of if the term is demeaning, especially towards adult women who are wanting to be respected.

Read full story
20 comments

Richest 1% own two-thirds all new wealth, report shows

Coinciding the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, Oxfam released a new report detailing the sheer wealth of the world’s richest group. Their “Survival of the Richest” report showed that the top 1% of richest individuals accounted for two-thirds of new wealth created since 2020 ($42 trillion). This was almost twice as much money as the amount obtained by the bottom 99 percent of the world’s population.

Read full story
3 comments

Most Black Americans say protests are necessary for progress in racial equality

With the rising of the protests stemming from George Floyd’s murder in 2020, race equality became a major talking point in recent years. YouGov America performed a survey on 1,500 U.S. adults this month in which they gathered American’s feelings on statements regarding protest’s effects on racial progress.

Read full story
155 comments

People names most commonly used for dogs

Some names seem entirely used for our dog companions, like Fido or Fluffy. But there’s also plenty of crossover between the two that leaves people wondering, “do I have a dog name?”

Read full story
42 comments

Most Americans still say gender is determined at birth

Transgender issues have been in the spotlight in recent years. With trans people leading the front to fight discrimination, some Americans are still unsure how to feel. Transgender is classified by Websters dictionary as a person whose gender identity does not correspond with the sex registered for them at birth. Trans individuals now have access to more procedures than ever before to help their outer appearance confirm with societies standards, such as gender confirmation surgery.

Read full story
461 comments
Denver, CO

Natural Grocers to hold Grand Opening for Denver's Central Park location

Natural Grocers, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is announcing the upcoming opening of its 44th Colorado location at 3165 N. Central Park Blvd., Denver, CO. The store plans to host its Grand Opening Celebration Event shortly after the holidays on Saturday, January 7, 2023, with giveaways, fantastic discounts, prize sweepstakes and more.

Read full story

Only 38% of Americans agree with Brittney Griner prisoner swap

Brittney Griner escorted to Russian court room in AugustPhoto byAlexander Zemlianichenko, AP. Brittney Griner, an American WNBA player, was arrested in February 2022 on smuggling charges in Russia for vape cartridges containing hash oil. In May, the U.S. State Department announced she was "wrongfully detained", and being used as leverage as a result on U.S. sanctions against Russia due to the Russia/Ukraine war.

Read full story
18 comments
Morrison, CO

HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entries

Beginning at 9 a.m. ET today, December 23, 2022, through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023, fans can enter for their chance to win the HGTV® Dream Home 2023 located in Morrison, CO. The prize package, valued at over $2.7 Million, includes the brand new, fully furnished home, an all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and $100,000 from Ally. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.

Read full story
3 comments

Most Republicans believe 2022 was "one of the worst years in American history"

Abortion-rights demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decisionPhoto byJason Garza for The Texas Tribune.

Read full story
257 comments

Almost half of adults ages 18-29 live with parents and spend their money on luxury goods

Adult living at home with parentsPhoto byHomeword.com. A record-high number of young adults are living with their parents, which is contributing to an explosion in the luxury goods market, according to a recent report from Morgan Stanley.

Read full story
28 comments
Boulder, CO

Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavors

Peppermint Stick, new winter ice cream flavorPhoto byVan Leeuwen. Van Leeuwen ice cream, known for its decadent French-style ice cream, with double egg yolks than standard ice cream and simple ingredients, has launched brand new flavors for the wintertime.

Read full story
Denver, CO

$30 million into renovation and diversification, Denver School of the Arts asks for more money

Denver School of the ArtsPhoto byDenver Public Schools. Denver School of the Arts is advancing its campus and diversity. Established over 30 years ago, the middle and high school allows grades 6-12 to audition for a major of their choice: Creative Writing, Dance, Band, Orchestra, Vocal Music, Stagecraft & Design, Theatre, Video Cinema Arts, or Visual Arts.

Read full story
2 comments

McCormick releases Flavor of the Year in 23rd Edition of the Flavor Forecast

Photo byPhoto: McCormick & Co. McCormick, known for their spices in the iconic red tops, has released their 23rd Edition of the Flavor Forecast, the brand's annual report on the latest culinary trends shaping the way millions of consumers prepare and enjoy food worldwide.

Read full story

New $949 air purifying headphones announced by Dyson

Dyson, commonly known for its vacuum cleaners, was founded over 30 years ago. Since then, they have led the way in innovation within the vacuum industry. But five years ago, they entered a new space, hair care. In 2016, the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer was released at over $400. It became loved by beauty influencers across the globe and was the new "must-have" in luxury hair care. They have pioneered new hair personal care products utilizing their patented technology, and offer the Dyson Airwrap and the Dyson Corrale hair straightener in their lineup.

Read full story

World's oldest tortoise turns 190

Jonathon, the world's oldest tortoise, has turned 190 years old. He has lived through 40 U.S. presidents, two world wars, and has lived longer than any land mammal (and received a Guinness World Record for it).

Read full story

Almost 90% of the world experienced total darkness yesterday

On December 6th, even for just a moment, most of the world experienced darkness at the exact same time. According to earthsky.org, which shares scientific findings from earth and space, has crunched data for the questions, "when do most people experience nighttime?"

Read full story
51 comments
Evergreen, CO

Colorado Playboy Mansion selling for nearly $25 million

"Thunder Bird" homePhoto byLiv Sotheby's International Realty. Richard Berry's, retired race car driver, massive mansion is back on the market. Positioned in Evergreen, the 74.5 acre home sits on a hill overlooking Denver. Previously listed in 2019, at $19.999 million the home features a car museum with a 100-car lot, a resort-style 50,000-gallon swimming pool with a waterfall, and Star Trek-themed movie theater.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy