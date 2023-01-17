Rude to refer to women as “girls”? Americans are divided

Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash

The general language of saying “girls” towards women and “guys”, referring to a person of any gender, has been used for many years. But in recent times has stirred debate among some of if the term is demeaning, especially towards adult women who are wanting to be respected.

According to Business Insider, etiquette expert and speaker Jacqueline Whitmore was asked if it was appropriate to use the term “guys”, for example in an office setting.

It is not proper etiquette to refer to everyone as 'guys,'" Whitemore told Business Insider. "This is a slang term and should be avoided. Use 'you all' or 'everyone' instead."

YouGov America polled 1,000 U.S. adults on their opinion on their opinion of this gendered language.

Is it acceptable to refer to women as “girls”?

41% of Americans believe it is usually (25%) or always (16%) unacceptable to refer to women as girls

49% say it is acceptable, either usually (35%) or always (14%)

Men are more likely to say the term is acceptable than women (56% vs. 42%)

A far better term to use would be “ladies”, as 84% of adults say it is always or usually acceptable.

Can the same be true for men? Respondents were asked if it was appropriate to refer to men as “boys”, and here is what they said.