Most Black Americans say protests are necessary for progress in racial equality

Black Lives Matter protest Photo by Koshu Kunii on Unsplash

With the rising of the protests stemming from George Floyd’s murder in 2020, race equality became a major talking point in recent years.

YouGov America performed a survey on 1,500 U.S. adults this month in which they gathered American’s feelings on statements regarding protest’s effects on racial progress.

When asked, “Do you feel that demonstrations and protests are necessary today in order to achieve racial equality?”, here’s how they responded:

36% of adult Americans say that protests are necessary to achieve racial equality

48% say protests don't make significant progress toward racial equality

16% say that protests don’t matter because we have already achieved racial equality

When broken down into political identity, the differences are fairly large.

64% of Democrats agree with protests as necessary in making progress to achieve racial equality

53% of Independents say that no, protests do not make much progress

While the majority (63%) of Republicans say protests don’t move the needle on racial equality, only 13% of Republicans agree with protesting

25% of Republicans believe we have already achieved racial equality

That number is just 6% for Democrats that say we achieved racial equality

With not much surprise, there is variance between races.

The majority (58%) of Black Americans say that yes, protests are necessary to progress racial equality

Only 29% of White Americans believe the same,

16% of White Americans say racial equality has been achieved, so protesting is not necessary

Only 8% of Black Americans say the same

Younger Americans are the most likely to believe in protests.