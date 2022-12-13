Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavors

Peppermint Stick, new winter ice cream flavor Photo by Van Leeuwen

Van Leeuwen ice cream, known for its decadent French-style ice cream, with double egg yolks than standard ice cream and simple ingredients, has launched brand new flavors for the wintertime.

The brand, which sells pints online and in Target and Walmart, opened brick-and-mortar stores in Boulder and Denver this year.

These offerings, available now until March 2nd, will surely bring some holiday delight to your taste buds!

New winter flavors:

Coconut Rum Coquito , spiced coconut rum ice cream with swirls of dulce de leche

, spiced coconut rum ice cream with swirls of dulce de leche Browned Butter Chai Latte , housemade browned butter steeped with Rishi’s Organic Masala Chai Tea and swirls of caramel

, housemade browned butter steeped with Rishi’s Organic Masala Chai Tea and swirls of caramel Lemon Poppyseed Muffin , lemon ice cream served with pieces of corn muffin and swirls of housemade lemon curd with poppyseed

, lemon ice cream served with pieces of corn muffin and swirls of housemade lemon curd with poppyseed Vegan Gingerbread , vegan cinnamon oat milk ice cream complete with pieces of housemade gingerbread cookies

, vegan cinnamon oat milk ice cream complete with pieces of housemade gingerbread cookies Peppermint Stick ( which will be available only in December ), peppermint ice cream with candy cane pieces.

Coloradoans are simply loving the ice cream.

Kimberly I. wrote, "This is the best ice cream. Hands down. Creamy and rich. They fill it full of delicious bites... literally... if you get the cookie chunk you will never have a bite without cookie chunks. You know what I'm saying. Spoonworthy, consistent. That's where it's at.

In November, the ice cream shop supported Homeless Youth Awareness month. Van Leeuwen donated $1 from each milkshake to The Covenant House, which provides teen shelter to LGBTQ, pregnant, and all young adults facing homelessness.

Check out their locations here:

Boulder location: 1750 29th St #1304, Boulder, CO 80301

Denver location: 1459 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202