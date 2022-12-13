Boulder, CO

Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavors

Inna D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qa53l_0jhTHQqV00
Peppermint Stick, new winter ice cream flavorPhoto byVan Leeuwen

Van Leeuwen ice cream, known for its decadent French-style ice cream, with double egg yolks than standard ice cream and simple ingredients, has launched brand new flavors for the wintertime.

The brand, which sells pints online and in Target and Walmart, opened brick-and-mortar stores in Boulder and Denver this year.

These offerings, available now until March 2nd, will surely bring some holiday delight to your taste buds!

New winter flavors:

  • Coconut Rum Coquito, spiced coconut rum ice cream with swirls of dulce de leche
  • Browned Butter Chai Latte, housemade browned butter steeped with Rishi’s Organic Masala Chai Tea and swirls of caramel
  • Lemon Poppyseed Muffin, lemon ice cream served with pieces of corn muffin and swirls of housemade lemon curd with poppyseed
  • Vegan Gingerbread, vegan cinnamon oat milk ice cream complete with pieces of housemade gingerbread cookies
  • Peppermint Stick (which will be available only in December), peppermint ice cream with candy cane pieces.

Coloradoans are simply loving the ice cream.

Kimberly I. wrote, "This is the best ice cream. Hands down. Creamy and rich. They fill it full of delicious bites... literally... if you get the cookie chunk you will never have a bite without cookie chunks. You know what I'm saying. Spoonworthy, consistent. That's where it's at.

In November, the ice cream shop supported Homeless Youth Awareness month. Van Leeuwen donated $1 from each milkshake to The Covenant House, which provides teen shelter to LGBTQ, pregnant, and all young adults facing homelessness.

Check out their locations here:

Boulder location: 1750 29th St #1304, Boulder, CO 80301

Denver location: 1459 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver# Boulder# Colorado# Food# Ice Cream

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about interesting nationwide content and Colorado-specific stories!

Denver, CO
2968 followers

More from Inna D

Almost half of adults ages 18-29 live with parents and spend their money on luxury goods

Adult living at home with parentsPhoto byHomeword.com. A record-high number of young adults are living with their parents, which is contributing to an explosion in the luxury goods market, according to a recent report from Morgan Stanley.

Read full story
28 comments
Denver, CO

$30 million into renovation and diversification, Denver School of the Arts asks for more money

Denver School of the ArtsPhoto byDenver Public Schools. Denver School of the Arts is advancing its campus and diversity. Established over 30 years ago, the middle and high school allows grades 6-12 to audition for a major of their choice: Creative Writing, Dance, Band, Orchestra, Vocal Music, Stagecraft & Design, Theatre, Video Cinema Arts, or Visual Arts.

Read full story
2 comments

McCormick releases Flavor of the Year in 23rd Edition of the Flavor Forecast

Photo byPhoto: McCormick & Co. McCormick, known for their spices in the iconic red tops, has released their 23rd Edition of the Flavor Forecast, the brand's annual report on the latest culinary trends shaping the way millions of consumers prepare and enjoy food worldwide.

Read full story

New $949 air purifying headphones announced by Dyson

Dyson, commonly known for its vacuum cleaners, was founded over 30 years ago. Since then, they have led the way in innovation within the vacuum industry. But five years ago, they entered a new space, hair care. In 2016, the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer was released at over $400. It became loved by beauty influencers across the globe and was the new "must-have" in luxury hair care. They have pioneered new hair personal care products utilizing their patented technology, and offer the Dyson Airwrap and the Dyson Corrale hair straightener in their lineup.

Read full story

World's oldest tortoise turns 190

Jonathon, the world's oldest tortoise, has turned 190 years old. He has lived through 40 U.S. presidents, two world wars, and has lived longer than any land mammal (and received a Guinness World Record for it).

Read full story

Almost 90% of the world experienced total darkness yesterday

On December 6th, even for just a moment, most of the world experienced darkness at the exact same time. According to earthsky.org, which shares scientific findings from earth and space, has crunched data for the questions, "when do most people experience nighttime?"

Read full story
51 comments
Evergreen, CO

Colorado Playboy Mansion selling for nearly $25 million

"Thunder Bird" homePhoto byLiv Sotheby's International Realty. Richard Berry's, retired race car driver, massive mansion is back on the market. Positioned in Evergreen, the 74.5 acre home sits on a hill overlooking Denver. Previously listed in 2019, at $19.999 million the home features a car museum with a 100-car lot, a resort-style 50,000-gallon swimming pool with a waterfall, and Star Trek-themed movie theater.

Read full story

Americans think minimum wage is too low - here's what they say is a "livable" wage

Senior working at McDonald'sPhoto byPhoto credit: Fortune/REUTERS/Edgar Su. Federal minimum wage has long been an issue that many have fought over. In 2009, it was increased to $7.25 an hour and hasn't moved since.

Read full story
9 comments
Colorado State

Free school meals for most Colorado students - but not all

First graders at S. Christa McAuliffe STEM Academy school in Greeley at lunch together on Oct. 20, 2022.Photo byPhoto by Andy Cross/The Denver Post. Starting in fall 2023, most students will be able to receive free school meals on the heels of the new state program funded by taxpayers, expecting to cost close to $100 million annually.

Read full story
9 comments

Singles want to see COVID-19 vaccination status on dating profiles

Many Americans are dating online, in fact, Tinder has over 11 million subscribers. First impressions are critical for those wanting to make meaningful connections, and many choose transparency and authenticity over the "perfect profile". Red flags, used as warnings, are top of mind for online dating.

Read full story
29 comments

Anime and sneakers among trending interests on Tinder

11 million people are on Tinder, making it one of the largest dating apps in the world. Online dating is the new normal, as almost 40% of heterosexual couples admit that is where they met, according to Stanford News.

Read full story

The "dinner date" is dead to many singles

Dinner datePhoto byPhoto by Katerina Holmes | Pexels. Tinder, with close to 11 million subscribers, is undoubtedly one of the largest dating apps in the world. This platform is leading the way for online dating and the future of dating, as almost 40% of heterosexual couples now meet online, according to Stanford News.

Read full story
84 comments

Ye owes $200,000 a month in child support to Kim Kardashian

Ye (previously known as Kanye West) and Kim Kardashian have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce this month. According to documents filed from themselves and their attorneys, they will share joint custody of their four children and neither will pay spousal support. However, Ye is responsible for paying $200,000 per month in child support to Kim Kardashian.

Read full story
7 comments

”Gaslighting” chosen as Word of the Year from Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster DictionaryPhoto byPeter Sokolowski. Merriam-Webster Dictionary has released Word of the Years since 2003, giving insight into what went on during the year. They track searches for the most looked-up terms.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman livestreams for almost 10000 hours

Emilycc’s live stream in the middle of a MondayPhoto byTwitch / Emilycc. Twitch streamer Emilycc has passed the one year mark since she put her entire home life on display. With close to 130,000 on Twitch, thousands tune in to her channel. When I dropped in on Emily, her room was on display with her dog relaxing on the floor. At the bottom of the screen it displays her sleep and awake times, as a reminder of her schedule to those visiting Her page.

Read full story

Elizabeth Holmes sentence was not harsh enough, says one-in-five Americans

Elizabeth HolmesPhoto byETHAN PINES/THE FORBES COLLECTION. Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of biotech company Theranos, has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for fraud. Her company claimed to have revolutionized blood testing by being able to test blood with just the tiny prick of a finger. In 2015, Forbes named her the youngest and wealthiest self-made female billionaire in America on the basis of a $9-billion valuation of her company.

Read full story
48 comments
Texas State

Target launches new Starbucks pickup feature

Pickup Starbucks drinks in Target drive upPhoto byTarget. Craving your warm holiday drink while picking up paper towels? Target is improving your pickup experience with this new feature.

Read full story

America's favorite pies broken down for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving - we've got the turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberries, and don't forget the pie! A classic American dessert shines during this special holiday. But what are the top pies for Thanksgiving? YouGov America gives us some insight. Their poll, conducted November 14 - 18, determined the country's favorite Thanksgiving pie by asking 1,000 U.S. adult citizens to share their opinion of 20 popular pies being served at Thanksgiving — do they love them, like them, dislike them, or hate them? Respondents were then asked to choose their favorite pie from a list of the ones they rate highest.

Read full story
46 comments

Many believe Biden is too old to complete presidential duties, study shows

Joe Biden on Nov. 18Photo byPhotographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg. Joe Biden, America's current president, just turned 80 years old this past Sunday. He was born in 1942, the same year the average American home cost $3,775 and a movie ticket was just 30 cents.

Read full story
75 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy