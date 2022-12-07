Almost 90% of the world experienced total darkness yesterday

On December 6th, even for just a moment, most of the world experienced darkness at the exact same time. According to earthsky.org, which shares scientific findings from earth and space, has crunched data for the questions, "when do most people experience nighttime?"

The moment of maximum darkness happened at 19:56 UTC on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, where nine out of ten people on the planet experienced a pitch-black sky. At that instant, it was dark for about 85.92% of the world’s population.

How this was possible:

The math worked out by EarthSky inputting timeanddate’s sun data for 2022 and population data from the Center for International Earth Science Information Network at Columbia University. Then they calculated population data for the day, the night, and the three twilight phases for every minute of every day of the year.

At that moment, night was occurring in three of the most populous continents: Asia, Africa, and Europe (with very minor exceptions).

19:56 UTC on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 Photo by timeanddate.com

This occurs because even with it being dark in all of Asia, that hits 60% of the human population. With the moon shining in a few other continents where most people lived, they were experiencing night together.

Meanwhile, the Americas, New Zealand, and most of Australia will be bathed in sunlight. However, while being huge landmasses, relatively few people live there. North and South America combined only make up about 13% of our worldwide population.

This isn't the only night-heavy day.

Runner-ups include December 21 and December 27, which are shown as alternative moments of maximum darkness.

"You see, our computers spit out December 6 as the result only when we ask them to adhere to the strictest definition of nighttime. This definition says the sun must be at least 18 degrees below the horizon.If the angle is less than 18 degrees, it’s twilight. That’s the time in the morning and in the evening when indirect sunlight brightens the sky to some degree."