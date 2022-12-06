Colorado Playboy Mansion selling for nearly $25 million

"Thunder Bird" home Photo by Liv Sotheby's International Realty

Richard Berry's, retired race car driver, massive mansion is back on the market. Positioned in Evergreen, the 74.5 acre home sits on a hill overlooking Denver. Previously listed in 2019, at $19.999 million the home features a car museum with a 100-car lot, a resort-style 50,000-gallon swimming pool with a waterfall, and Star Trek-themed movie theater.

The home now stands at the price of $24.799 million, nicknamed "Thunder Ridge". Spanning 22,864 square feet, the residence boasts the most stunning views. With 6 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, along with a caretaker's space - there is plenty of room for guests or parties at this location.

Exterior of residence, overlooking Denver on the hilltop Photo by Liv Sotheby's International Realty

Berry, who is 56, is the grandson of the inventor of the Yellow Pages, Loren M. Berry. He purchased the land at 24503 Chris Drive in 1998 for $895,000 and hired Boulder-based KGA Studio Architects to help design it.

The home cost approximately $30 million to build, or nearly $55 million today when adjusted for inflation. Following nearly five years of work by Denver-based Sprung Construction, the home was completed in 2004. He nicknamed the epic home, the "Colorado Playboy Mansion".

Additional extravagant features include built-in saltwater aquariums, marble bedroom flooring, a walk-in closet fit for an entire football team (with a dry cleaning valet), multiple bars allowing for a break anywhere, a 1,600 bottle wine room, full salon, and beautiful terrace views.

Built-in aquariums Photo by Liv Sotheby's International Realty

The dining room displays what Richard calls, "a Lamborghini hanging from the ceiling", aka the $350,000 Chihuly chandelier and a fireplace in the dining room.

The "Lamborghini" chandelier Photo by Liv Sotheby's International Realty