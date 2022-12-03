Free school meals for most Colorado students - but not all

First graders at S. Christa McAuliffe STEM Academy school in Greeley at lunch together on Oct. 20, 2022. Photo by Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post

Starting in fall 2023, most students will be able to receive free school meals on the heels of the new state program funded by taxpayers, expecting to cost close to $100 million annually.

The program, Healthy School Meals for All, offers meal reimbursement to students, funding to purchase local food from Colorado farmers, and increased pay for school kitchen staff. Coloradoans recently voted in Proposition FF - in favor of creating the program and reducing income tax deductions to those earning $300,000 annually or more, 56% voting yes to 43% saying no.

According to Chalkbeat, 16 school districts plan to offer universal free meals next year. But some districts remain undecided, including two of Colorado’s largest districts — Denver and Douglas County.

Beth Wallace, Jeffco’s executive director of food and nutrition services, said her district saw a 30% increase in students eating school meals during the pandemic.

“We reach those families that just need that extra help.” she said. “They may not qualify for free and reduced [meals], but they’re working families that struggle to make all the ends meet.”

Some school districts have concerns. They are worried about food storage or staff shortages and being able to provide meals for an increase in students. Yet they remain hopeful as they've proved they are able to deliver on the food in times like the pandemic.

Which Colorado school districts will offer free meals to students in 2023?

Of 24 school districts surveyed by Chalkbeat, most said they plan to offer free meals to all students next year through the Healthy School Meals for All program, but some remain undecided. One district, Colorado Springs District 11, will offer free universal meals next year and the year after through a different mechanism — an annual $250,000 general fund allocation.