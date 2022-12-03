Singles want to see COVID-19 vaccination status on dating profiles

Photo by John Phillips | Getty Images

Many Americans are dating online, in fact, Tinder has over 11 million subscribers. First impressions are critical for those wanting to make meaningful connections, and many choose transparency and authenticity over the "perfect profile". Red flags, used as warnings, are top of mind for online dating.

According to the Pew Research Center, among U.S. adults who have used a dating site or app in the past year, about half (47%) say it has been at least somewhat important to them that the profiles they look at include someone’s COVID-19 vaccination status. Almost a quarter (23%), say that it is very important to see vaccination status on profiles.

This number is not far off from those who say political affiliation is important to see on profiles, which is over half of Americans (52%). 18% say this information is very important to include on a profile.

Political affiliations are telling in who believes this COVID-19 vaccination status is key, as it is split along partisan lines. Current or recent online dating users who are Democrats or lean toward the Democratic Party are far more likely than their Republican and GOP-leaning counterparts to say someone’s vaccination status is important for them to see. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to admit that they would only date someone who is vaccinated.

In 2021, after vaccinations were released, Tinder dropped a feature to add vaccination stickers to your profile in order to connect with others. From June to July, those who participated received a free Super Like.