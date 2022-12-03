Anime and sneakers among trending interests on Tinder

Photo by Dominic Preston / Foundry

11 million people are on Tinder, making it one of the largest dating apps in the world. Online dating is the new normal, as almost 40% of heterosexual couples admit that is where they met, according to Stanford News.

On Tinder, a user swipes either right (wanting to match) or left (a pass) on profiles. Included is a profile picture, a short bio, along with any interests. Users typically only take a few seconds to decide whether they would like to match or not, so first impressions are critical.

The dating platform has recently released its Year in Swipe 2022, showcasing interesting trends in the dating world.

Shared interests are of big importance in a potential relationship. It allows couples to bond together while enjoying things they both like. Psychology Today says, Geiger and Livingston (2019) found that 64% of couples with shared interests believe that this has helped their marriages to succeed. And Buscho (2020) reported that having “no common interests” was one of the major reasons couples cited for divorce.

This means that many singles are searching for partners that enjoy similar hobbies, have common goals, or just enjoy doing the same things as them. Many on Tinder are listing their interests front and center in order to attract the best partners for them. And the top trending interests are able to tell a story of the dating scene online today.

These are the top 10 trending interests on Tinder in 2022: