The "dinner date" is dead to many singles

Tinder, with close to 11 million subscribers, is undoubtedly one of the largest dating apps in the world. This platform is leading the way for online dating and the future of dating, as almost 40% of heterosexual couples now meet online, according to Stanford News.

The Year in Swipe 2022 from Tinder has recently been released, and it shows some interesting trends in the world of dating.

"Situationships", meaning more than a hookup but less than a relationship, gained popularity with singles as they defined it as an actual relationship status. Young adults are owning that they want freedom from a traditional relationship while maintaining some connection. There was a 49% increase in members adding the phrase to their bios with young singles saying they prefer situationships as a way to develop a relationship with less pressure.

The traditional dinner date is losing popularity with many in the dating world. People are springing for more fun options to better get to know their date in an authentic way. Mentions of “Picnics” (43%), "Mini Golf" (56%) and “Drive-Ins” (34%) in Tinder bios all increased this year.

Sober dating is the new normal. Over 25% of surveyed young singles on Tinder said they drink less on dates compared with last year and, when describing their drinking habits. 72% of Tinder members said they don’t drink or only drink occasionally on their profiles. In fact, the 🍻and 🍷 emojis each decreased (40% and 25% respectively) on Tinder profiles year over year.

People were firm on social issues and were adamant about it being a "make or break" moment in a match. Activism is on the rise, and it hasn't been hidden from the dating world. 75% of singles were looking for a match who is respectful of or invested in social issues. The Activism and Voters Rights Interests both increased (84% and 37% respectively) in Tinder profiles this year. In the US, this was particularly important given the recent midterm elections. Key issues like reproductive rights (43%), gun policies (42%), and education (42%) ranked high on the list of concerns motivating young US-based singles to vote this year. Performing your civic duty also improved the chance for a match, as over half (53%) of young singles say knowing a potential match on a dating app is a regular voter would make them more attractive. Conversely, 47% say finding out the person they’re dating is a non-voter would be a dealbreaker.

Horoscopes have risen in importance as many turned to the stars for answers. Star signs were the most popular type of descriptor added to Tinder profiles behind smoking preferences, pets and diet. Leos, Scorpios and Cancers were the signs most likely to include their sign on their profiles, and surprisingly, all star signs were most likely to match with the exact same zodiac sign.

The "red flag" and "gaslighting" emojis were on the rise as singles are likely to analyze all the signs when it comes to dating. Although the "red flag" differs in meaning for most, over half (58%) of surveyed young singles said they were confident they could identify a green or red flag when dating.