”Gaslighting” chosen as Word of the Year from Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary Photo by Peter Sokolowski

Merriam-Webster Dictionary has released Word of the Years since 2003, giving insight into what went on during the year. They track searches for the most looked-up terms.

The centuries-old publication announces the 2022 Word of the Year, and it's "Gaslighting". This term means, “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.”

This word originates from a 1938 play and the movie based on that play, the plot of which involves a man attempting to make his wife believe that she is going insane. His mysterious activities in the attic cause the house’s gas lights to dim, but he insists to his wife that the lights are not dimming and that she can’t trust her own perceptions.

When "gaslighting" was first used in the 20th century, it referenced this movie and was described as: psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator

Today the word is used in more general terms of deception and manipulation. It can be used in a personal or political context. 2022 saw a 1740% increase in lookups for gaslighting, with high interest throughout the year.

From Merriam-Webster Dictionary, here are a few examples:

The “I’m sorry you feel that way” approach, along with avoiding an argument in lieu of admitting fault, is good old fashioned gaslighting. — Psychology Today, 29 March 2022

Patients who have felt that their symptoms were inappropriately dismissed as minor or primarily psychological by doctors are using the term “medical gaslighting” to describe their experiences and sharing their stories.— The New York Times, 28 March 2022

Other strong contenders for Word of the Year, with many lookups, included: