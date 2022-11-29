Woman livestreams for almost 10000 hours

Emilycc’s live stream in the middle of a Monday Photo by Twitch / Emilycc

Twitch streamer Emilycc has passed the one year mark since she put her entire home life on display. With close to 130,000 on Twitch, thousands tune in to her channel. When I dropped in on Emily, her room was on display with her dog relaxing on the floor. At the bottom of the screen it displays her sleep and awake times, as a reminder of her schedule to those visiting Her page.

Buzzfeed News provided some insight in their interview with her.

“My life is honestly pretty boring, this is just what I do. I play video games, I chat with people, I hang out with my pets,” said Emily.

Emily just completed her 383rd day livestreaming herself on the platform. She is part of a subathon, where donations from viewers increase time put on the clock. She holds the record for longest subathon of all time according to Twitch.

On her platform she plays video games and others tune in to watch and participate in the live chat. When asked how long she plans to keep going, she said,

”I’m gonna go for two full years of streaming, I think. That’s the goal. Or I’ll go until I feel like stopping. … I don’t feel like stopping yet. I’m so used to streaming and having people watch me all the time that I just live my life and do whatever,”

She quit her CVS cashier job in 2016 to do streaming full-time, and in the seven years since she has only taken two weeks off. To subscribe to a streamer on Twitch, it costs $4.99 a month, which allows them exclusive content like movie nights or access to the Discord. These subscriptions make up her entire income (along with donations from viewers), although she has never calculated the exact amount, saying “It’s enough to live and have what I need”.