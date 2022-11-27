Elizabeth Holmes sentence was not harsh enough, says one-in-five Americans

Elizabeth Holmes Photo by ETHAN PINES/THE FORBES COLLECTION

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of biotech company Theranos, has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for fraud.

Her company claimed to have revolutionized blood testing by being able to test blood with just the tiny prick of a finger. In 2015, Forbes named her the youngest and wealthiest self-made female billionaire in America on the basis of a $9-billion valuation of her company.

She deceived investors out of millions through false or exaggerated claims about the company. In 2018 she was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for fraud, in which she settled by paying a half-a-million dollar fine, returning over 18 million shares to the company, giving up control of Theranos, and a 10-year ban from serving as a director of a public company.

Her machines were installed in select Walgreens locations and the false blood reports left patients diagnosed with various diseases and even cancers, all of which were inaccurate, as shown in the Hulu hit The Dropout.

With her sentencing, Americans have mixed views on how to feel. A poll from YouGov America showed that 42% believe the sentence was "about right". 19% think the judgment was "not harsh enough" while 9% believe it was "too harsh" for Holmes, now pregnant with her second child.

Almost half (48%) of Americans say that they have no opinion of Holmes. 36% view her unfavorably while 16% have a favorable view of her. Democrats and adults under 45 are more likely than Republicans, Independents, and older adults to have any opinion at all of her — and far more likely to have a favorable one.

