Target launches new Starbucks pickup feature

Pickup Starbucks drinks in Target drive up Photo by Target

Craving your warm holiday drink while picking up paper towels? Target is improving your pickup experience with this new feature.

This holiday season, Target guests in select markets can add their favorite Starbucks Café handcrafted beverages and food and have it delivered along with the rest of their Drive Up order straight to their car through our free curbside service.

Since early November, Starbucks with Drive Up service has launched at 240 Target stores in California, Delaware, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and West Virginia. Target and Starbucks are partnering to offer this convenience of freshly prepared Starbucks Café favorites through a curbside order pickup, marking yet another way we are energizing — and easing — the shopping experience. Target is the first retailer to offer this service at this scale.

How it works

After placing a Drive Up order at a participating Target store and receiving notification that it’s ready, a guest will indicate they are en route in the Target app. Then:

The guest will receive a prompt to place an order from the Starbucks Café full menu. Upon making their Starbucks selections, click “Add for Drive Up” and pay for the order. Once the guest completes the Drive Up check-in process and indicates “I’m on my way,” a Starbucks barista located within the participating Target store prepares the Café order. This includes packaging food and beverage items to ensure their safe transport, such as drink stoppers to securely seal lid openings. Park in the designated Drive Up parking area and tap “I’m here” in the Target app. A Target team member then delivers the freshly prepared Starbucks order — along with the guest’s Drive Up purchase — to their car.

Target, 11/23/2022, About Starbucks with Target Drive Up, Our New Fulfillment Feature, [Press Release]