Many believe Biden is too old to complete presidential duties, study shows

Inna D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4HNi_0jKHxlqb00
Joe Biden on Nov. 18Photo byPhotographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Joe Biden, America's current president, just turned 80 years old this past Sunday. He was born in 1942, the same year the average American home cost $3,775 and a movie ticket was just 30 cents.

According to Forbes, the average retirement age in America is 65 for men and 62 for women, which would make someone Biden's age well into their retirement years. Yet, he is arguably in the most powerful position in the United States, running the country. Some argue that with age brings experience, with which Biden has many years under his belt since being elected to the Senate in 1972.

A study from YouGov America shows among Americans 38% say age hurts a president’s ability to do the job while 17% say it helps by providing experience and wisdom; 28% say age has no impact. 

Let's break this down even further:

  • Almost half (49%) of Republicans believe advanced age hurts presidents by making the work more difficult (vs. 34% of Democrats)
  • 25% of Republicans say age has no impact on how well the president does their job (vs. 28% of Democrats)
  • 24% of Democrats say age helps a president due to experience and wisdom (vs. 12% of Republicans)

Most Americans — 59% — believe there is an age at which someone is too old to hold the presidency.

  • Among that group, the average age they say is too old is 74 and two-thirds say someone is already too old to be president before turning 80.
  • Republicans are more likely than Democrats to think there is an age that is too old to be president and to give a younger age as the cutoff.

View the full methodology for the survey here

# Politics# President# Biden# America# Society

Comments / 75

Published by

Writer, Marketer, and Mother. You can expect interesting nationwide content and Colorado-specific stories!

Denver, CO
2451 followers

