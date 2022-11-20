Colorado’s BIPOC small businesses gets a boost with new online marketplace

ShopBIPOC has launched a new online marketplace featuring BIPOC (an acronym for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.) owned small businesses in Colorado.

According to their site, the ShopBIPOC website is designed to connect consumers who want to purchase from BIPOC-owned businesses with those businesses, and to allow BIPOC-owned businesses to expand their markets. Among other outcomes, this site aims to reduce the racial wealth gap. Coloradoans will be able to shop from nearly 200 local, BIPOC-owned businesses.

The creation of ShopBIPOC was a response to calls from individuals, businesses, and institutions who wanted to support BIPOC-owned businesses and didn't have access to a central marketplace. So, twelve community organizations came together to create the ShopBIPOC platform.

For the first time, Colorado consumers will have a new opportunity to invest their dollars into businesses owned by BIPOC entrepreneurs in an easy-to-access and shop platform. According to Gallup, This holiday season, Americans are expected to spend an average of $932 on gifts, up from an average of $837 last year. According to the U.S. SBA, Hispanic entrepreneurs comprise 11.1 percent of business owners in Colorado, and BIPOC entrepreneurs comprise 7.4 percent.

"People have a real appetite for buying from local small businesses right now, but they can be hard to identify and find," said Yessica Holguin, Executive Director of Center for Community Wealth Building, one of ShopBIPOC's twelve founding organizations. "We care about closing the racial wealth gap and lifting entrepreneurs of color. We created ShopBIPOC to connect local BIPOC-owned small businesses with a wider market."

This platform also supports these entrepreneurs in establishing and strengthening their digital presence and connecting with new consumers that may have never had access to them.

Restaurateur Edwin Sandoval of Xatrucho Concepts shared, "ShopBIPOC has been a valuable resource to Xatrucho in many ways, primarily in helping us reach and connect with government offices and organizations that are looking to diversify their purchasing."

ShopBIPOC is free for business owners to list their businesses and accessible for consumers to shop and explore.

Visit www.shopbipoc.com to learn more and shop!

-

Energize Colorado, 11/17/2022, ShopBIPOC launches free online marketplace featuring BIPOC small business owners, [Press Release]