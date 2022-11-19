Parker wants help deciding O'Brien Park's new sculpture

P3- Partnering for Parker's Progress is purchasing a new sculpture to be installed at the entrance of O'Brien Park, in the heart of downtown Parker, Colorado. But they need the public's help deciding which sculpture will be put in place early next year!

In partnership with Parker Arts, P3 (formerly known as the Parker Authority for Reinvestment, or PAR) are looking for your favorite to help narrow down the options. Three finalists were selected by town staff and the Art in Public Places Committee after reviewing many sculptures.

To vote, "like" your favorite sculpture on their Facebook Page through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22

Here are your options to choose from:

Open Heart Town of Parker Colorado

Sunflower Town of Parker Colorado

This is a kinetic sculpture, see it in motion here

Spirit of Renewal Town of Parker Colorado

The park, which is currently under construction, will include additional features including a new universally accessible playground equipment and surfacing, additional shade pavilions and picnic tables, a climbing wall/hillside play area, swing bench seating, musical instruments, a drinking fountain with bottle filler, landscape and irrigation.

O'Brien Park is located at on the northeast corner of Parker Road and Mainstreet. The parking lot can be accessed from Victorian Drive. It includes a lighted softball field, a multipurpose field, a basketball court, two playground areas, H2O'Brien outdoor pool with slides and a variety of water features, a shade structure with tables, a lighted plaza area with tables and public restrooms. Electricity is available in the pavilion areas.

Check out their Facebook Page and cast your vote!

