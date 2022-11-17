300-unit apartment project announced in Parker

Apartments in Parker are not the most plentiful, with just 24% of households renting. According to RentCafe, the average rent for an apartment in Parker is $1,971 along with the average size being 951 sq ft.
Luckily, additional apartments will be arriving in Parker in 2023 to help expand options for some.
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living—the Company's national multifamily and build-to-rent division—has broken ground on a 300-unit apartment project in Parker within the Compark Business Campus. The complex is expected to open for leasing in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Compark boasts a sought-after location with access to Douglas County schools, downtown Parker, the Denver Tech Center, regional trails and more. The complex will also feature a variety of resort-style community amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, dog park, trails, a fitness center, a game lounge, and an outdoor kitchen.
Future residents will have a choice of 1- to 3-bedroom units, with up to 2 bathrooms and 1,400 square feet. Each apartment will include a balcony, along with lavish features like quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and a smart home package.
Learn more about Century Living at www.LiveCentury.com.
"We're very excited to announce this project, providing a dynamic and high-quality new living option in fast-growing Parker," said Jim Francescon, President of Century Living. "With a range of unit sizes, exceptional amenities, and a convenient location with robust employment opportunities in the southeast business corridor, Compark really offers a complete package for renters."
Century Communities, 11/17/2022, Century Living Announces 300-Unit Apartment Project in Parker, CO [Press Release]
