300-unit apartment project announced in Parker

Apartments in Parker are not the most plentiful, with just 24% of households renting. According to RentCafe, the average rent for an apartment in Parker is $1,971 along with the average size being 951 sq ft.

Luckily, additional apartments will be arriving in Parker in 2023 to help expand options for some.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living—the Company's national multifamily and build-to-rent division—has broken ground on a 300-unit apartment project in Parker within the Compark Business Campus. The complex is expected to open for leasing in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Rendering of Compark Apartments in Parker, CO Century Living

Rendering of Compark Apartments Clubroom in Parker, CO Century Living

Rendering of Compark Apartments Pool in Parker, CO Century Living

Compark boasts a sought-after location with access to Douglas County schools, downtown Parker, the Denver Tech Center, regional trails and more. The complex will also feature a variety of resort-style community amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, dog park, trails, a fitness center, a game lounge, and an outdoor kitchen.

Future residents will have a choice of 1- to 3-bedroom units, with up to 2 bathrooms and 1,400 square feet. Each apartment will include a balcony, along with lavish features like quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and a smart home package.

Learn more about Century Living at www.LiveCentury.com.

"We're very excited to announce this project, providing a dynamic and high-quality new living option in fast-growing Parker," said Jim Francescon, President of Century Living. "With a range of unit sizes, exceptional amenities, and a convenient location with robust employment opportunities in the southeast business corridor, Compark really offers a complete package for renters."

-

Century Communities, 11/17/2022, Century Living Announces 300-Unit Apartment Project in Parker, CO [Press Release]