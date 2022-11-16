Why Americans say they did not vote in the 2022 elections

Most consider it their duty as American citizens to vote. However, even with ad campaigns totaling $6.4 billion in these midterm elections, many still did not vote.

The Elections Project website shows that turnout for midterm elections has remained between 37% and 50% of the voting-eligible population in recent decades, rising to between 54% and 62% for presidential elections. 

According to YouGov America, a poll with 1,500 Americans showed that 37% did not vote in the 2022 elections.

These are the reasons cited for not voting in the elections this midterm.

  • The largest share of non-voters — 52% — say one reason they didn't vote is that they didn't like any of the candidates, including 24% who say this is a major reason and 28% who say it is a minor reason
  • Many also say they didn't vote because they were too busy (48% say this is a major or minor reason)
  • 48% believed their vote didn't matter
  • 45% say they didn't have time to research the candidates and proposals
  • 41% shared a lack of transportation to the polls
  • 39% said being required to vote in person
  • 36% did not know how or where to vote
  • 28% cite as a reason for not voting the fact that they're registered in a different state
  • 28% cite missing the deadline to register
  • 27% cite not knowing how or where to register

Here is what they said, in their own words.

I was sick; I can't go out
I am a felon and am not allowed to
I don't vote because of religious beliefs
I'm in my 60s and have yet to see one member of Congress do anything to help poor people like me.
I used to vote but nothing ever changes
I think the whole government is corrupt
All politicians are crooked in one way or another
I can't vote until 2020 is corrected. There was obvious treason and fraud and nothing has been done about it
I don't have a house address. I live in an RV
I don't know where I should vote and I'm not registered to vote
I don't trust the government to get the count right
Don't like who's running — not a single person!
Literally couldn't. Between moving and trying to just survive, I didn't have the time or ability to get registered and actually vote
Discovered I wasn't registered and I've had issues obtaining a state ID
It just wasn't for me this year
I actually forgot it was Election DayBad candidates in both parties
Line was too long before work
I don't have a car. I was going to vote by mail and I could not find my ballot
I wasn't sure who to vote for
Missed the deadline due to work

