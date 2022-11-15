Three new restaurant spaces open in Cherry Creek North

Denver, CO

Quality Branded, the New York City-based restaurant group behind MICHELIN starred Don Angie; Chez Zou, one of Esquire’s Best Bars in America and more, opens two new food and beverage spaces in Denver’s Cherry Creek North following the recent opening of Kini’s, a Greek restaurant offering light island dishes paying tribute to its namesake coastal beach town in Greece, last month.

Open to the public and located at 233 Clayton Street, Cretans is a lively indoor-outdoor Mediterranean wine bar and restaurant, and Chez Roc is a midcentury modern Moroccan-inspired cocktail and piano lounge. The three concepts join the group’s inaugural Colorado location, Quality Italian in Cherry Creek North’s Halcyon Hotel, further enhancing the neighborhood’s cuisine portfolio.

Open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4-11 p.m., Cretans is a playful, energetic Mediterranean wine bar and restaurant with a robust list of unique and classic by-the-glass and bottle options, creative cocktails and sharable dishes.

Cretans’ wine list offers selections from winemakers reviving ancient traditions and embracing heritage varietals, as well as natural and biodynamic producers pushing the boundaries of modern winemaking.

The cocktail menu features three sections: wine spritzes; coffee cocktails, including a play on the famous Greek frappe iced coffee; and pour-over martinis, featuring dirty martini riffs customized with a variety of artisanal pickles, olives and other accoutrements, such as spicy pepperoncini.

The food menu features a variety of sliders, dips, salads, skewers, cheeses and charcuterie meant to share, with highlights including Osetra Caviar & Avocado Sliders, Greek Goat Cheese Mixed Bon Bons, Halloumi Fries with Oregano Aioli and Diver Scallop Skewers with Citrus Tahini.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbtC4_0jBk0f7x00
Phyllo CheezeCretans

A collaborative effort between AvroKo and Handwerk Art & Design, the expansive space features two bars – an indoor/outdoor cocktail bar and a larger centerpiece bar – both perfect for enjoying a quick drink or an intimate evening. Amber lights, and shades of dark green, gold and terracotta flow throughout the space, highlighted by black stone bar tops and a collection of hand-thrown amphora-inspired clay pots from local potter Flux Studio.

“We’re very excited to create these new spaces in Cherry Creek North” said Michael Stillman, Quality Branded CEO and founder. “Quality Italian has been so well received by the community since we launched it, and we’re looking forward to providing even more nearby options for pre-dinner drinks and bites, to dinner, to late night cocktails, this time with three unique restaurants and bars all under one roof.”

Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5-11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Chez Roc is a Moroccan inspired, cocktail-forward lounge with live music provided by local pianists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZydI7_0jBk0f7x00
Chez Roc InteriorChez Roc

The cocktail program is designed by Cherry Creek native Joey Smith, also bar director at New York’s Chez Zou and Zou Zou’s, and features a variety of classic cocktails with a spin, as well as inventive originals and large format options.

A list of crowd-pleasing riffs on martinis, the Gibson, Manhattan, Sazerac and more, is punctuated by signature cocktails such as the Mansour’s Colada, with Venezuelan rum, golden raisin, Arak, coconut and pineapple; the Tamarind Sour, featuring whiskey, apple, tamarind, butter, lemon and cardamom; and the Roccorita, made with blanco tequila, mezcal, date, fino sherry, lime, olive oil and harissa spices. Large format cocktails include Double Jarra Martini Service, with Le Dirty Martinis for two and a half dozen oysters; and the Moroccan 75 Service, with a half-bottle of Perrier Jouet and an ibrik of pomegranate lemonade. Light bites such as oysters and raw bar selections are also available.

The décor, also by AvroKo and Handwerk Art & Design, drew inspiration from a found matchbook from the legendary El Morocco, a Manhattan nightclub and celebrity hotspot from 1930s-1950s. The same blue and white zebra stripes adorning the book now envelop the bar in the form of custom wallpaper, illuminated by middle Eastern lamp fixtures and hues of orange, blue and gold.

“I am so excited to bring this new concept to my hometown and to Cherry Creek, the neighborhood in which I grew up,” said Smith. “I began my restaurant career here, and after training years in New York and around the world, the opportunity to bring my experience back home is very fulfilling.”

For more information on Cretans, visit cretansdenver.com and follow @cretansdenver on Instagram. For more information on Chez Roc, visit chezrocdenver.com and follow @chezrocdenver on Instagram. For more information on Kini's, visit kinisdenver.com and follow @kinisdenver on Instagram.

