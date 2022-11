Natural Grocers holiday food drive and fundraiser

Natural Grocers is helping out those in need this holiday season by making it easy to give back to others while you do your holiday shopping.

They recently announced an in-store holiday fundraiser for its established food bank partners, through December 31, 2022. This campaign is in addition to the company's ongoing "Bring Your Own Bag" program, which donates five cents per shopping trip to local food bank partners whenever customers bring in their own reusable bags.

How to give this holiday season

Customers can contribute throughout the holidays in two ways:

Donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register. These funds will go directly to the same food bank that currently receives donations from Natural Grocers through their "Bring Your Own Bag" Program.

These funds will go directly to the same food bank that currently receives donations from Natural Grocers through their "Bring Your Own Bag" Program. Purchase and donate non-perishable Natural Grocers items, collected at the front of the store. These donations will go directly to the local food bank partner or local food pantry that currently receives food donations from the company.

A "Commitment to Community" is one of Natural Grocers' Five Founding Principles. Since its inception in 1955, the company has developed enduring partnerships with various charities that better the lives of the communities in the 21 states the company serves—including organizations that focus on fighting food insecurity. This need is more pressing than ever. For example, in the company's home state of Colorado and neighboring state of Wyoming, the number of individuals estimated to be food insecure in 2021 was 1 in 8. For children, that number was even higher: 1 in 7 in Colorado and 1 in 6 in Wyoming. Natural Grocers partners with both the Food Bank of the Rockies and the Food Bank of Wyoming as well as other partners (big and small) to help meet the needs of their communities.

"Sharing a meal with loved ones is something many of us look forward to around the holidays. But the holidays can also magnify food insecurity and financial stress for those struggling financially. The relationships we've developed with local hunger-relief organizations help battle food insecurity year-round, but we wanted to do more this holiday season. Though we've just started promoting this campaign in our stores, it's already gained considerable momentum. This is a humbling reminder of our customers' generosity and it's a testament to the enthusiasm and empathy of our Crew," states Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers.