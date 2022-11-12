Baby name expert shares top 2020's names

Baby names can represent is an entire generation - names like "Gertrude" or "Ernie" have come and gone. Popular names are always changing and give an insight into when the child was born. It's also fun to compare which names are the most-loved in a specific time.

You're likely to see some familiar names here!

Here are the most popular baby names in America of this decade:

Nameberry baby name expert, Sophie Kihm, lists these trending names.

Top Girl Names

Olivia - "olive tree"

Emma - "universal"

Charlotte - "free man"

Ava - "life; bird; water; island"

Amelia - "work"

Sophia - "wisdom"

Isabella - "pledged to God"

Mia - "mine or bitter"

Evelyn - "desired; or water; island"

Harper - "harp player"

Top Boy Names

Liam - "resolute protection"

Noah - "rest; repose"

Oliver - "olive tree"

Elijah - "Yahweh is God"

James - "supplanter"

William - "resolute protection"

Benjamin - "son of the right hand"

Lucas - "man from Lucania"

Henry - "estate ruler"

Alexander - "defending men"

Some names are popping up on the charts, and will soon take the lead. The names poised to become top choices of the decade include many names that start with A, including Alani and Alina for girls, Atlas and August for boys. Also keep an eye out for nature names like Iris, Oakley, River, and Rowan.

While other names are losing their steam. Say goodbye to first-wave spiritual choices like Genesis, Serenity, and Nevaeh, as well as fading classics like Samantha and Caroline for girls, Jeremiah and Adam for boys.

-

Like what you read? I'm a mom of two, so I run on caffeine. Consider buying me a coffee ☕ to ensure more articles come your way!