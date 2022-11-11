Free medical marijuana cards provided to Veterans

Veterans often report using cannabis to treat symptoms of chronic pain and mood disorders, like post-traumatic stress. In addition, there have been various studies to show the benefits that cannabis provides, most notably as an alternative to opioids. A study showed that Veterans using cannabis showed desirable health outcomes of cannabis use for pain, sleep quality, health conditions, and quality of life.

Luckily, to celebrate Veterans Day, NuggMD, the nation's leading telemedicine platform, is providing free online medical marijuana evaluations to the nation's Veterans this Friday, Nov. 11.

The free evaluations will be offered to all Veterans seeking a medical marijuana evaluation in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, or West Virginia who provide valid proof of service and their state-issued identification.

Veterans can access this benefit for the entire business day, from 8 AM to 10 PM in their local time zone.

"We owe our prosperity and freedom to our brave Veterans," said Alex Milligan, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of NuggMD. "These completely free evaluations are our way of offering humble thanks and gratitude for their service and sacrifices."

"Rates of PTSD range from 10% to 30% among war-time Veterans," said Collin Mann, NuggMD CEO and Co-Founder. "9.1% suffer from chronic pain. These Veterans need options. The solutions aren't one-size-fits-all. Of those who use cannabis, more than 40% report using it for medical reasons, and these patients deserve to have this option. This is their right, but money's tough right now. So we're here to help."

NuggMD is making it simple for veterans to use this benefit on Veterans Day. Simply click the live chat feature on their website to speak to a NuggMD support representative. The next available customer service agent will walk them through the process of supplying their proof of service.

NuggMD's affiliated medical cannabis practitioners have provided over a million evaluations since their launch in 2016.

"The response to our nationwide expansion has been incredible," said NuggMD's COO and Co-founder Kam Babazade. "NuggMD is now available to nearly 200 million Americans, and we'll be adding more states soon."

Please visit NuggMD.com for more details.