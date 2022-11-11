Free medical marijuana cards provided to Veterans

Inna D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDSvj_0j7UViil00
Photo by RODNAE Productions | Pexels

Veterans often report using cannabis to treat symptoms of chronic pain and mood disorders, like post-traumatic stress. In addition, there have been various studies to show the benefits that cannabis provides, most notably as an alternative to opioids. A study showed that Veterans using cannabis showed desirable health outcomes of cannabis use for pain, sleep quality, health conditions, and quality of life.

Luckily, to celebrate Veterans Day, NuggMD, the nation's leading telemedicine platform, is providing free online medical marijuana evaluations to the nation's Veterans this Friday, Nov. 11.

The free evaluations will be offered to all Veterans seeking a medical marijuana evaluation in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, or West Virginia who provide valid proof of service and their state-issued identification.

Veterans can access this benefit for the entire business day, from 8 AM to 10 PM in their local time zone.

"We owe our prosperity and freedom to our brave Veterans," said Alex Milligan, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of NuggMD. "These completely free evaluations are our way of offering humble thanks and gratitude for their service and sacrifices."
"Rates of PTSD range from 10% to 30% among war-time Veterans," said Collin Mann, NuggMD CEO and Co-Founder. "9.1% suffer from chronic pain. These Veterans need options. The solutions aren't one-size-fits-all. Of those who use cannabis, more than 40% report using it for medical reasons, and these patients deserve to have this option. This is their right, but money's tough right now. So we're here to help."

NuggMD is making it simple for veterans to use this benefit on Veterans Day. Simply click the live chat feature on their website to speak to a NuggMD support representative. The next available customer service agent will walk them through the process of supplying their proof of service.

NuggMD's affiliated medical cannabis practitioners have provided over a million evaluations since their launch in 2016.

"The response to our nationwide expansion has been incredible," said NuggMD's COO and Co-founder Kam Babazade. "NuggMD is now available to nearly 200 million Americans, and we'll be adding more states soon."

Please visit NuggMD.com for more details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Veterans Day# Veterans# America# Mental Health# Marijuana

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, Marketer, and Mother. You can expect interesting nationwide content and Colorado-specific stories!

Denver, CO
2177 followers

More from Inna D

Denver, CO

Three new restaurant spaces open in Cherry Creek North

Tanara 24 Month Prosciutto, Osetra Caviar Sliders, Coastal Cheese Balls, and More BitesQuality Branded. Quality Branded, the New York City-based restaurant group behind MICHELIN starred Don Angie; Chez Zou, one of Esquire’s Best Bars in America and more, opens two new food and beverage spaces in Denver’s Cherry Creek North following the recent opening of Kini’s, a Greek restaurant offering light island dishes paying tribute to its namesake coastal beach town in Greece, last month.

Read full story
Colorado State

Natural Grocers holiday food drive and fundraiser

Natural Grocers is helping out those in need this holiday season by making it easy to give back to others while you do your holiday shopping. They recently announced an in-store holiday fundraiser for its established food bank partners, through December 31, 2022. This campaign is in addition to the company's ongoing "Bring Your Own Bag" program, which donates five cents per shopping trip to local food bank partners whenever customers bring in their own reusable bags.

Read full story
Boston, MA

1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National Conference

Jewish National Fund-USA National Conference Co-chairs, Michael Blank and Risa AronsonJNF.org. Jewish National Funds - USA was founded in 1901 and works to ensure a strong, secure, and prosperous future for the land and people of Israel.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Airport gets $110 million investment

The Colorado Springs Airport is the second busiest commercial service airport in the state, after Denver International Airport. Opened in 1927, the airport has undergone several renovations since, but many parts have become outdated.

Read full story

Baby name expert shares top 2020's names

Baby names can represent is an entire generation - names like "Gertrude" or "Ernie" have come and gone. Popular names are always changing and give an insight into when the child was born. It's also fun to compare which names are the most-loved in a specific time.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver events happening this weekend

Enjoy these three events happening in the Denver area this weekend!. Location: National Western EXPO Hall 4655 Humboldt St, Denver, CO. Details: CAT FEST pounces into Denver's National Western Expo Hall! Cat videos, cat adoptions, cat celebrities, TICA cat show, cat vendors, cat trivia, cat art show, cat costumes, cat crafts, cat MORE! Almost everything is included with your $20 ticket! Family 4-packs: $65. Kids 2 and younger - Free.

Read full story
1 comments

The state of Black Republicans in America

There has been little change in the partisan balance of black adults in the last few decades. However, did you know Black Americans used to be split between the parties. The realignment of black voters from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party began in the late 1920s. This process involved a “push and pull”: the refusal by Republicans to pursue civil rights alienated many black voters, while efforts—shallow though they were—by northern Democrats to open opportunities for African Americans gave black voters reasons to switch parties.

Read full story
2 comments
Dickson, TN

Rescue puppy wins $10,000 and is still waiting on forever family

The Dirty Dogs Contestis celebrating 11 years of showcasing the amazing transformations of shelter dogs. Of the 6.5 million dogs that enter shelters each year, a majority of them have never been groomed. hen dogs are in such bad shape, it really can ruin their chances for adoption.

Read full story
1 comments

Wendy's offers free breakfast for veterans and active military

In honor of Veterans Day on November 11th, Wendy's® is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a FREE breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

$11 million awarded to organizations focused on oral health equity

Dental care access is a necessity, yet it's a service that many delay or simply do not have access to. Lack of access to oral health care in particular can have serious consequences, including progressive dental disease, costly hospital use, and missed days at school or work.

Read full story
1 comments

Americans' opinion on political ads this midterm, with over $6 billion spent

Americans are getting bombarded with political advertisements ahead of the mid-term election, including text messages, emails, commercials, and phone calls. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount, you're not alone.

Read full story
7 comments
Erie, CO

Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticket

A woman in Erie won a $1 million prize in the record $1.2 billion Powerball drawing on November 2. She ordered her ticket on the Jackpocket lottery app, a third-party U.S. app that provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets.

Read full story
11 comments
Seattle, WA

Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom access

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, has a net worth of over $114 billion. Yet, a woman who was his housekeeper is suing the billionaire for endured “unsafe and unhealthy work conditions” and her being subject to racial discrimination by other staff.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Colorado adoptive families honored in celebration of National Adoption Month

Ashlette and Eric Lopez from Colorado Springsco4kids.org. November is National Adoption Month in the US. According to childwelfare.gov, the Children’s Bureau's National Adoption Month campaign seeks to increase national awareness of adoption issues, bring attention to the need for adoptive families for teens in the foster care system, and emphasize the value of youth engagement.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police called

The News & Observer reported that Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue in Raleigh recently had a rather bizarre incident happen at their barbeque establishment. Ashley Holt, whose mother, Debbie Holt, owns the restaurant had this to say,

Read full story
12 comments

Most Republicans blame inflation on spending by the federal government

As we enter election day next week, many Americans are keeping inflation in mind as they make their decision. A Scottsdale, Arizona resident, Patricia Strong was interviewed by CNN.

Read full story
225 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Fashion Week 2022 - The rundown for the runway

"Denver Fashion Week is one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms” and it is “a trusted alternative to New York for emerging talent.” – Forbes Magazine. Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is Colorado’s largest fashion showcase featuring emerging designers, local boutiques, national brands, hairstylists, makeup artists, and models.

Read full story

Driverless cars spread worry in older Americans as over half believe they are "bad for society"

Driverless cars are the future, but the future may be here sooner than we think. In fact, Uber and Lyft have both shifted their strategy to focus on self-driving cars in a new taxi service, according to Bloomberg.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Three fun events in Denver this weekend

A weekend in Denver is sure to promise some fun events!. Location: Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar 18148 West 92nd Lane #Suite 100 Arvada, CO 80007. Details: Join us for our Five Alarm 5k & Chili Cook-Off at Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar in Arvada on Saturday, November 5th @ for a 5k-ish course that starts and ends at this awesome brewery! Weave through the surrounding area at whatever pace you like, no matter what, there’s a beer waiting for you at the finish line! We have start waves at 10:00 and 10:30am.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy