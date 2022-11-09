The state of Black Republicans in America

There has been little change in the partisan balance of black adults in the last few decades. However, did you know Black Americans used to be split between the parties. The realignment of black voters from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party began in the late 1920s. This process involved a “push and pull”: the refusal by Republicans to pursue civil rights alienated many black voters, while efforts—shallow though they were—by northern Democrats to open opportunities for African Americans gave black voters reasons to switch parties.

In today's time, a Pew Research Center survey in October shows that only 4% of Black registered voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate for the U.S. House seat in their district, while 69% said they would back the Democratic candidate.

Here are 10 facts about Black Republicans.