The state of Black Republicans in America

There has been little change in the partisan balance of black adults in the last few decades. However, did you know Black Americans used to be split between the parties. The realignment of black voters from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party began in the late 1920s. This process involved a “push and pull”: the refusal by Republicans to pursue civil rights alienated many black voters, while efforts—shallow though they were—by northern Democrats to open opportunities for African Americans gave black voters reasons to switch parties.
In today's time, a Pew Research Center survey in October shows that only 4% of Black registered voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate for the U.S. House seat in their district, while 69% said they would back the Democratic candidate.
Here are 10 facts about Black Republicans.
- Black Republicans are younger than Black Democrats, as well as White Republicans -three-in-ten Black Republicans (28%) are ages 18 to 29, higher than the share among Black Democrats (17%) and White Republicans (10%)
- Black Republicans have a similar income profile to Black Democrats - Black Republicans are about as likely as Black Democrats to live in upper-income (12% vs. 10%) or middle-income households (37% vs. 40%)
- Roughly half of Black Republicans live in the South - Black Republicans are about as likely as Black Democrats to live in Southern states (52% vs. 56%), but more likely than White Republicans (38%) to do so
- Black Republicans are less likely than Black Democrats to attend Black churches - in both parties, most Black adults identify as Protestant. However, Black Republicans are less likely than Black Democrats (22% vs. 34%) to attend predominantly Black Protestant churches
- Black Republicans are less likely than Black Democrats to say being Black is a significant part of their personal identity - while about six-in-ten Black Republicans (58%) say being Black is an extremely or very important part of how they think about themselves, an even larger share of Black Democrats (82%) say the same
- Black Republicans are about as likely as Black Democrats to see their ancestry as important to how they see themselves - Black Republicans are just as likely as Black Democrats (66% vs. 65%) to say their ancestry is an extremely or very important part of their personal identity
- Black Republicans are less likely than Black Democrats to express a sense of “linked fate” with Black people in the U.S. - about four-in-ten Black Republicans (39%) say that everything or most things that happen to Black people in the U.S. will affect their own lives
- Black Republicans are about as likely as Black Democrats to report frequent experiences of discrimination - about eight-in-ten Black Republicans (79%) say they have personally experienced discrimination because of their race or ethnicity
- Black Republicans differ from Black Democrats in their views on racial discrimination as a barrier to progress - Black Republicans are less likely than Black Democrats (44% vs. 73%) to say racial discrimination is the main reason Black people can’t get ahead in the U.S., and they are more likely to say Black people who can’t get ahead are mostly responsible for their own condition (45% vs. 21%)
- Black Republicans are just as skeptical as Black Democrats about the prospects for equality. Black Republicans are about as likely as Black Democrats (39% vs. 45%) to say equality for Black people in the U.S. is a little or not all likely
