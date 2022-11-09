Dickson, TN

Rescue puppy wins $10,000 and is still waiting on forever family

The Dirty Dogs Contest is celebrating 11 years of showcasing the amazing transformations of shelter dogs. Of the 6.5 million dogs that enter shelters each year, a majority of them have never been groomed. hen dogs are in such bad shape, it really can ruin their chances for adoption.

The contest is made possible through donated grooming supplies and a partnership between Wahl Pets, Greater Good Charities, and The Animal Rescue Site. Each year, ten of the most dramatic doggy makeovers are selected, and public votes determine the top three winners.

Zen was rescued from a horrendous hoarding case. She arrived at the shelter with mange that required regular medicated baths and severe damage to one of her eyes. After extensive grooming and care, the 6-month-old pup went from sick, to healthy, to spunky in no time. While this happy and relaxed girl is still looking for her forever home, she's well on her way to an enlightened path as her amazing makeover won her the title of America's Top Shelter Dog Makeover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vT7ZI_0j4mIFQQ00
First Place Winner - ZenHumane Society of Dickson County in Dickinson, TN

It's bittersweet stories like Zen's that inspire the contest from pet industry leaders Wahl and Greater Good Charities. By spotlighting the influence grooming can have on dog adoption, and awarding the contest winners with grant money, it's their hope more dogs will find forever homes and live the long, healthy and happy lives that they deserve.

For the last 11 years, Wahl has been on a mission to support dog adoption by donating pet grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide. Because of these donations, hundreds of thousands of dogs are being transformed and readied for adoption.

The Humane Society of Dickson County in Dickson, TN, the rescue organization that saved Zen, will receive a $10,000 grant to further support their efforts. In addition, Brookhaven Animal Rescue League in Brookhaven, MS, the rescue that submitted second place winner Bentley, will receive a $3,000 grant, and third place dog Luna earned $2,000 for National Mill Dog Rescue in Colorado Springs, CO.

"Grooming is essential for all our rescued animals. We've had dogs come in with severe matting, missing fur, hots spots, fleas and ticks; and grooming makes them so much more comfortable," said Deb Walsh, volunteer at the Humane Society of Dickson County, "This $10,000 grant will greatly improve the lives of our current dogs and cats and enable us to save and help so many more."

