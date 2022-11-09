Wendy's offers free breakfast for veterans and active military

In honor of Veterans Day on November 11th, Wendy's® is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a FREE breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.

Enjoy these favorites on the menu

Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant - a juicy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, and maple butter on a flaky croissant bun

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit - a crispy, chicken fillet, perfectly seasoned and topped with maple honey butter on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit

Breakfast Baconator® combo - grilled sausage, american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, a fresh-cracked grade A egg, (deep breath) more cheese and more bacon all covered in swiss cheese sauce

Those who have served or are currently serving are invited to visit their participating Wendy's location on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11 from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. Please check your local Wendy's as breakfast hours may vary by location.

Redeeming the offer is simple – veterans and active military simply need to show a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card in-store or at the drive-thru* to enjoy a morning meal on Wendy's.

The Wendy's family consists of many veterans, including its very own founder, Dave Thomas, who was a veteran himself when he opened the first Wendy's restaurant. Dave joined the Army at the age of 18 and served for two and a half years during the Korean War before returning home in 1953.

To say thank you all year-round, service members enrolled in Veterans Advantage, a veteran-founded public benefit corporation, can get Wendy's perks all year at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide. For more information on how to enroll to take advantage of the exclusive offers, visit www.wendys.com/veterans-advantage.