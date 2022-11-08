Americans' opinion on political ads this midterm, with over $6 billion spent

Inna D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsOkR_0j2L0EVp00
Nathan Howard | Getty Images

Americans are getting bombarded with political advertisements ahead of the mid-term election, including text messages, emails, commercials, and phone calls. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount, you're not alone.

According to nonpartisan ad tracker AdImpact Politics, more than $6.4 billion is being poured into TV, radio and digital ads for U.S. House, Senate, gubernatorial and local races, making this 2022 election one of the largest on record for advertising.

According to YouGov America, Political advertising has only grown since the first TV ad of its kind was broadcast in 1952. To explore how public opinion has changed over the decades, YouGov used the Roper iPoll Archive to find historical poll questions about political advertisements that could be re-asked today. This is a part of a YouGov series called Polls from the Past in which we ask questions previously asked on polls decades ago, to see how — and by how much — Americans’ opinions have changed.

Are Americans paying less attention to political ads than to other TV ads?

  • In 1984, 50% of American adults with an opinion said they gave political advertisements the same amount of attention as other TV advertisements.
  • Just 39% of Americans today say the same
  • 44% of Americans say they pay less attention to political advertisements today
  • This number was 28% in 1984

How much influence do candidate advertisements have on people's votes?

  • 58% of Americans today say these candidate advertisements have no influence on their vote, vs. 40% in 1986
  • The share of Americans who say the media campaigns have a moderate amount of influence on their vote is down to 34% today, compared to 53% in 1986

What is the impact of negative advertisements?

Most Americans today say negative advertisements don't have a place in campaigns and a majority say negative ads do not help them learn about candidates. In an adaptation from a poll from Gallup in 2000, YouGov asked Americans to evaluate statements on a 4-point scale from strongly agree to strongly disagree, with no middle option provided. 

  • 53% of Americans disagree with the idea that negative advertisements have a role in political campaigns - including 33% who say they strongly disagree with this statement.
  • 35% say that they strongly or somewhat agree that negative advertisements make them feel less like voting on election day
  • 53% say that they strongly or somewhat disagree that negative ads help them learn about candidates


