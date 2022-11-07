Colorado adoptive families honored in celebration of National Adoption Month

Inna D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNFK3_0j1n4OTQ00
Ashlette and Eric Lopez from Colorado Springsco4kids.org

November is National Adoption Month in the US. According to childwelfare.gov, the Children’s Bureau's National Adoption Month campaign seeks to increase national awareness of adoption issues, bring attention to the need for adoptive families for teens in the foster care system, and emphasize the value of youth engagement.

In celebration of this month, Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) has recognized five outstanding adoptive families from across the state in an event at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Saturday. 

"The five families we celebrate this month demonstrate the power of unconditional love and support that helps kids thrive," said Michelle Barnes, Executive Director of CDHS. "This year we are celebrating several families who have adopted family members and children they know through kinship care."

Since January 2022, 475 Colorado children and youth in foster care have been adopted in Colorado. Currently, there are 408 Colorado children and youth who are waiting for a family. Most children and youth who are adopted from foster care are adopted by their foster parents.

Every Colorado community needs adoptive and foster parents, especially families who are willing to care for children with complex behavioral and mental health needs, sibling groups and children whose first language is not English. Foster parents must be at least 21 years old and be able to provide a safe, loving and stable family environment. There are no limitations based on income, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

"We know that people are curious about foster care and adoption and want to know more about the process," said Minna Castillo Cohen, director of the CDHS Office of Children, Youth and Families. "By sharing their stories in our public awareness campaign, these five families will help us inspire others to support children and youth who need foster or kinship care."

The five families being recognized for National Adoption Month are:

Eric and Keshian Holcomb from Campo (certified by Otero County DHS)
In 2021, first-time foster parents Eric and Keshian went from having never been parents to being parents to two boys. Soon after meeting Chazwick, now 12, they had a strong bond and wanted to provide the permanency he needed. Shortly after meeting Chazwick, Eric and Keshian received a call about another little boy named Austin, now three years old, who needed a home. The boys moved into the Holcomb's home together in July 2021. Austin and Chazwick quickly developed a close sibling bond. Both boys were adopted by Eric and Keshian on Feb. 22, 2022. The family enjoys spending time together camping, fishing, riding four-wheelers, and being active members of their close-knit community.

Elisa and Evan Hopper from Colorado Springs (certified by Kids Crossing)
Elisa and Evan first met their daughter through a foster family at their church in 2020. Elisa had briefly provided foster care previously, but Evan had not. They quickly started the process of getting licensed as foster parents and learned everything they could about Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) in order to help them better understand their daughter's unique challenges and create an environment of safety and connection. Elisa and Evan adopted their daughter, now 10 years old, in March 2021 and she has thrived with a community of professionals and extended family who formed a loving community around her. The family also provides respite care to other children and youth in foster care in their community.

Joe and Rebecca Humenansky from Littleton (certified by Hope and Home)
Joe and Rebecca already had four children when they became foster parents five years ago. They wanted to be a support to biological families and provide a temporary safe place for children and youth to heal. Since 2017, they have provided short- and long-term care for 48 children and youth, and have also adopted four children and youth and continue to provide foster care. They currently have 10 children and youth aged four to 19 in their home. Despite their busy schedules, Joe and Rebecca make time for all of their children to have one-on-one time with them and ensure that the children they have adopted also have regular contact with important, safe people in their lives.

Dylan and Taylor Ledford from Del Norte (certified by Weld County)
Dylan and Taylor were elementary school teachers in Greeley when Dylan made a connection with three of four siblings at his school who were in foster care. When Dylan and Taylor moved to Del Norte in 2020, they stayed in touch with the kids and opened up their home when a permanent place was needed for the sibling group. The couple quickly got certified as foster parents with Weld County and the sibling group of four moved in with them in October of 2020. Now ages 12 to 16, Dylan and Taylor adopted the sibling group in a virtual ceremony in November of 2021. They enjoy spending time together at home and traveling together as a family.

Kimberly and William Murray from Denver (certified with El Paso County Kinship Foster Care)
In 2019, when Kimberly and William's granddaughter was only a few months old, she faced severe injuries and needed round-the-clock care and a safe place to go, so they opened their home. Kimberly and William also were granted custody of a second child, her sister, in 2020 when she was only a few days old. Kimberly was transitioning into her career as an Early Childhood educator but decided to dedicate herself to caring for her grandchildren. Kimberly obtained her CNA license and started a non-profit organization, The Shaylee Foundation, which brings awareness to foster kinship care and child maltreatment. Kimberly and William legally adopted their granddaughters into a loving home a day after Williams's birthday in August 2022 after overcoming many challenges. A few weeks later, they were called upon by Arapahoe County to care for their 15 year-old niece, who recently joined the family.

For more information, visit co4kids.org

-

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Adoption Month# National Adoption Month# Colorado# Family Relationships# Denver

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, Marketer, and Mother. You can expect interesting nationwide content and Colorado-specific stories!

Denver, CO
2159 followers

More from Inna D

Baby name expert shares top 2020's names

Baby names can represent is an entire generation - names like "Gertrude" or "Ernie" have come and gone. Popular names are always changing and give an insight into when the child was born. It's also fun to compare which names are the most-loved in a specific time.

Read full story
1 comments

Free medical marijuana cards provided to Veterans

Veterans often report using cannabis to treat symptoms of chronic pain and mood disorders, like post-traumatic stress. In addition, there have been various studies to show the benefits that cannabis provides, most notably as an alternative to opioids. A study showed that Veterans using cannabis showed desirable health outcomes of cannabis use for pain, sleep quality, health conditions, and quality of life.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver events happening this weekend

Enjoy these three events happening in the Denver area this weekend!. Location: National Western EXPO Hall 4655 Humboldt St, Denver, CO. Details: CAT FEST pounces into Denver's National Western Expo Hall! Cat videos, cat adoptions, cat celebrities, TICA cat show, cat vendors, cat trivia, cat art show, cat costumes, cat crafts, cat MORE! Almost everything is included with your $20 ticket! Family 4-packs: $65. Kids 2 and younger - Free.

Read full story
1 comments

The state of Black Republicans in America

There has been little change in the partisan balance of black adults in the last few decades. However, did you know Black Americans used to be split between the parties. The realignment of black voters from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party began in the late 1920s. This process involved a “push and pull”: the refusal by Republicans to pursue civil rights alienated many black voters, while efforts—shallow though they were—by northern Democrats to open opportunities for African Americans gave black voters reasons to switch parties.

Read full story
2 comments
Dickson, TN

Rescue puppy wins $10,000 and is still waiting on forever family

The Dirty Dogs Contestis celebrating 11 years of showcasing the amazing transformations of shelter dogs. Of the 6.5 million dogs that enter shelters each year, a majority of them have never been groomed. hen dogs are in such bad shape, it really can ruin their chances for adoption.

Read full story

Wendy's offers free breakfast for veterans and active military

In honor of Veterans Day on November 11th, Wendy's® is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a FREE breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

$11 million awarded to organizations focused on oral health equity

Dental care access is a necessity, yet it's a service that many delay or simply do not have access to. Lack of access to oral health care in particular can have serious consequences, including progressive dental disease, costly hospital use, and missed days at school or work.

Read full story
1 comments

Americans' opinion on political ads this midterm, with over $6 billion spent

Americans are getting bombarded with political advertisements ahead of the mid-term election, including text messages, emails, commercials, and phone calls. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount, you're not alone.

Read full story
7 comments
Erie, CO

Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticket

A woman in Erie won a $1 million prize in the record $1.2 billion Powerball drawing on November 2. She ordered her ticket on the Jackpocket lottery app, a third-party U.S. app that provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets.

Read full story
11 comments
Seattle, WA

Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom access

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, has a net worth of over $114 billion. Yet, a woman who was his housekeeper is suing the billionaire for endured “unsafe and unhealthy work conditions” and her being subject to racial discrimination by other staff.

Read full story
4 comments
Raleigh, NC

"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police called

The News & Observer reported that Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue in Raleigh recently had a rather bizarre incident happen at their barbeque establishment. Ashley Holt, whose mother, Debbie Holt, owns the restaurant had this to say,

Read full story
12 comments

Most Republicans blame inflation on spending by the federal government

As we enter election day next week, many Americans are keeping inflation in mind as they make their decision. A Scottsdale, Arizona resident, Patricia Strong was interviewed by CNN.

Read full story
224 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Fashion Week 2022 - The rundown for the runway

"Denver Fashion Week is one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms” and it is “a trusted alternative to New York for emerging talent.” – Forbes Magazine. Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is Colorado’s largest fashion showcase featuring emerging designers, local boutiques, national brands, hairstylists, makeup artists, and models.

Read full story

Driverless cars spread worry in older Americans as over half believe they are "bad for society"

Driverless cars are the future, but the future may be here sooner than we think. In fact, Uber and Lyft have both shifted their strategy to focus on self-driving cars in a new taxi service, according to Bloomberg.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Three fun events in Denver this weekend

A weekend in Denver is sure to promise some fun events!. Location: Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar 18148 West 92nd Lane #Suite 100 Arvada, CO 80007. Details: Join us for our Five Alarm 5k & Chili Cook-Off at Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar in Arvada on Saturday, November 5th @ for a 5k-ish course that starts and ends at this awesome brewery! Weave through the surrounding area at whatever pace you like, no matter what, there’s a beer waiting for you at the finish line! We have start waves at 10:00 and 10:30am.

Read full story

Priciest ski resorts in the world this season

Snow sports are a favorite of many, especially during the winter and spring season. Skiing or snowboarding is a fun way to experience the adventure and excitement of mile-high mountains.

Read full story

Eat with six random women, new dining concept goes viral online

Recently a TikTok video from @and.the.table has received massive interest for a new kind of dining experience. It reads, "Would you go to a restaurant where all six women showed up solo?"

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

New Snooze A.M. Eatery location opens in Denver

A breakfast favorite of many opens its fifth location in Denver. Snooze, an A.M. Eaterywill open on Wednesday, November 16th, located at 101 N. Broadway. “Snooze got its start here in Denver and is proud to call the Mile High City home,” says David Birzon, Snooze CEO. “We’re excited to expand in our hometown and open our newest Snooze in a beautifully restored space in the thriving Baker neighborhood.”

Read full story

What being a "Christian nation" means for Americans

45% of U.S. adults believe America’s founders intended the country to be a Christian nation, and many say they think it should be a Christian nation today, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy