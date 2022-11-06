"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police called

The News & Observer reported that Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue in Raleigh recently had a rather bizarre incident happen at their barbeque establishment. Ashley Holt, whose mother, Debbie Holt, owns the restaurant had this to say,

“Yesterday, we had a customer come in and order takeout, a barbecue plate and a couple sides. She left and came back and said her barbecue was undercooked because it had a lot of pink in it. We explained that’s because it’s smoked. When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”

Ashley then recalled a few minutes later that a police officer entered the restaurant and spoke with the customer before coming up to her asking about the pork.

“The cop looked so confused,” Ashley Holt said. “He seemed baffled by someone calling the cops over this.”

The cop spoke with the customer once more before leaving.

She then reported a new one-star Google review for the restaurant. It was a negative message, complaining about the undercooked pork and calling the police on the restaurant. A photo of the plate shows mostly tan and some pink chopped barbecue, mac and cheese and sweet potatoes in a styrofoam box.

Holt said the barbecue is typically cooked for 12 hours at 225 degrees or more, then reheated before serving.

“It can’t get much hotter,” Holt said. “It’s done and cooked and then we take it and chop it, cool it and heat it again. ... Some people don’t want to listen to reason and don’t know the process that it takes to make smoked pork. We have to laugh and move on.”

The News & Observer spoke with the 30-year-old North Carolina native to get her side of the story.

“Every barbecue I’ve had is all the way done, you don’t see pink at all,” she said in a phone interview. “I asked if they could cook it some more, that I’m not eating any pink barbecue. They said it’s supposed to be pink, but I’ve never had it that way.”

The diner asked for either a refund or something else from the menu, but was refused both she said. That’s when she called 911.

“If you’re telling me you don’t do refunds or exchanges, there’s a problem,” the diner said. “It was the issue, the way the situation was handled. You have to do either a refund or an exchange. If you’re not going to do either, that’s the issue. That’s the reason I called the cops.”

In between the 911 call and the police arriving, a Clyde Cooper’s employee offered to exchange the meal for a piece of fried chicken, which the diner accepted. She said that would have likely solved the conflict.

“If she had given me a chicken plate I would have gone about my business,” the diner said, noting that a small chicken plate from Clyde Cooper’s is two pieces of chicken, not one.

