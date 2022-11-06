Most Republicans blame inflation on spending by the federal government

As we enter election day next week, many Americans are keeping inflation in mind as they make their decision. A Scottsdale, Arizona resident, Patricia Strong was interviewed by CNN.

"Spending a couple of thousand for a weekend trip just isn’t feasible anymore,” said Strong, 70, a former executive director of a chamber of commerce. “We’re watching our retirement accounts fade into the sunset.”

Americans are struggling to make ends meet, but many have different ideas about what causes inflation and how to solve it. To understand what Americans think about policy regarding inflation, YouGov America conducted a poll on October 21 - 24, 2022 asking people to explain what policies they think the government should implement to help fight inflation.

Most Americans have felt the impact of high inflation in their own lives "a lot".

  • 55% of Americans have felt the pressure of inflation
  • The number differs based on political affiliation - 67% of Republicans vs. 38% of Democrats
  • 63% with an annual family income under $50,000 vs. 46% at $100,000 or more
  • 61% in rural areas vs. 46% in cities

Republicans are more confident than Democrats that they have a firm understanding of what causes inflation and how to solve it.

  • 72% of Americans say they understand what causes inflation at least somewhat well
  • Just 24% say they understand the causes "very well"
  • Fewer (55%) say they somewhat understand the solutions to inflation than say they understand the causes
  • 17% say they have a very good understanding of the solutions
  • Nearly half of Americans (45%) say they understand the solutions to inflation not very well or not at all
  • 30% of Republicans say they understand the causes of inflation "very well" vs. 20% of Democrats

Who's to blame for inflation?

  • The majority of Democrats place a lot of blame on corporations (66%), foreign oil (62%), COVID-19 (57%), the supply chain (56%), and Republicans (53%)
  • Republicans are most likely to place a lot of blame on spending by the federal government (80%), Democrats (74%), and the price of foreign oil (65%)
  • Few people in either party blame credit card purchases, the war in Ukraine, or the level of consumer demand

What policies do Americans think would be effective in decreasing inflation?

  • The largest share of Americans say that increasing domestic oil production (55%) and investing in the supply chain (52%) would definitely or probably be effective at reducing inflation
  • Fining companies for price gouging (47%) and enforcing limits on price increases (44%) are also seen as effective by many
  • Policies that people were least likely to say would decrease inflation include increasing the share of working-age immigrants (20% say this would decrease inflation), providing child care to workers (23%), preventing corporate stock buybacks (26%), and removing sanctions on Russia (26%)
  • Investing in the supply chain is the only policy asked about that majorities of both Democrats (57%) and Republicans (55%) agree would be effective at reducing inflation
  • Three-quarters of Republicans (73%) say it would be effective to increase domestic oil production and 50% say it would be effective to reduce spending on social services (50%)
  • The two solutions that each are seen as effective by a majority of Democrats are fining companies for price gouging (65%) and enforcing price limits (60%)

